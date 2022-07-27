If you've been waiting to get your hands on Sol De Janeiro's famed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, now's the time—the viral TikTok body lotion is now on sale for 15% off with a purchase of $35+. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a thick, deeply hydrating body cream, blew up on TikTok not only for its moisturizing prowess but its intoxicating scent — an indulgent blend of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that smells downright edible. It's been a #1 bestseller at Sephora for the last six years and boasts over 20,000 five-star reviews. The body cream is said to smooth and tighten skin while hydrating with a blend of guarana extract, Brazil nut oil, acai oil, and cucuacu butter, the Brazilian equivalent of shea butter.

Not only has the product been all over our TikTok feeds, but some of our favorite celebs swear by it. Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Hilary Duff have sung the body cream's praises—Duff told the New York Times that she was "obsessed" with Bum Bum Cream. Bieber had similar rave reviews, sharing with Refinery29 that the smell reminds her of being on the beach. It's no wonder that a tub of the stuff is sold every 14 seconds.

Shop the Sale

While Brazilian Bum Bum Cream may be Sol De Janeiro's bestselling product, it's certainly not the only one worth trying during the brand's Forever Summer Sale. If you adore the cream's scent, dubbed Cheirosa 62, you might want to try it in a perfume or body spray form. The brand also has several delicious scents of body cream and sprays: Cheirosa 68, a blend of jasmine and dragonfruit; Cheirosa 40, perfumed with black amber plum and vanilla; Cheirosa 71, with notes of caramelized vanilla and macadamia nut; and Cheirosa 39, infused with coconut cream and toasted praline. You can also try the brand's hair oil, deodorant, body glow oil, and more for 15% off while the sale lasts through Aug. 3.

Bum Bum Body Scrub Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub For the ultimate shower routine, exfoliate your skin with this sugar crystal scrub before following up with a layer of Bum Bum Cream. $42 $36 Buy Now

GlowMotions Glow Body Oil Sol De Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Body Oil We love a good body highlighter, and this one is infused with coconut and acai oil to hydrate your skin. Smooth onto collarbones, shoulders, and legs for a sexy sheen. $35 $30 Buy Now

SOL Cheirosa ‘62 Sol De Janeiro SOL Cheirosa ‘62 Take your obsession with Bum Bum Cream to the next level with an ultra-concentrated perfume version of the pistachio and salted caramel scent you know and love. $78 $66 Buy Now

Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil Now that your skin is smooth and hydrated with Sol De Janeiro products, it's time to give your hair the same treatment with this nourishing oil, infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils. $34 $29 Buy Now

