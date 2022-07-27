Shopping

The Body Cream That Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber Swear by Is on Sale Now

By Lauren Gruber‍
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol De Janeiro

If you've been waiting to get your hands on Sol De Janeiro's famed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, now's the time—the viral TikTok body lotion is now on sale for 15% off with a purchase of $35+. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a thick, deeply hydrating body cream, blew up on TikTok not only for its moisturizing prowess but its intoxicating scent — an indulgent blend of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that smells downright edible. It's been a #1 bestseller at Sephora for the last six years and boasts over 20,000 five-star reviews. The body cream is said to smooth and tighten skin while hydrating with a blend of guarana extract, Brazil nut oil, acai oil, and cucuacu butter, the Brazilian equivalent of shea butter. 

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that started it all, giving you smooth, glowing skin all summer long.

$48$41

Not only has the product been all over our TikTok feeds, but some of our favorite celebs swear by it. Selena GomezHailey Bieber, and Hilary Duff have sung the body cream's praises—Duff told the New York Times that she was "obsessed" with Bum Bum Cream. Bieber had similar rave reviews, sharing with Refinery29 that the smell reminds her of being on the beach. It's no wonder that a tub of the stuff is sold every 14 seconds.

Shop the Sale

While Brazilian Bum Bum Cream may be Sol De Janeiro's bestselling product, it's certainly not the only one worth trying during the brand's Forever Summer Sale. If you adore the cream's scent, dubbed Cheirosa 62, you might want to try it in a perfume or body spray form. The brand also has several delicious scents of body cream and sprays: Cheirosa 68, a blend of jasmine and dragonfruit; Cheirosa 40, perfumed with black amber plum and vanilla; Cheirosa 71, with notes of caramelized vanilla and macadamia nut; and Cheirosa 39, infused with coconut cream and toasted praline. You can also try the brand's hair oil, deodorant, body glow oil, and more for 15% off while the sale lasts through Aug. 3.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

For an extra dose of yummy pistachio and salted caramel, pair your Bum Bum Cream with a few spritzes of this hair and body spray.

$35$30
Bom Dia Bright Body Cream
Bom Dia Bright Body Cream
Sol De Janeiro
Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

AHA and BHA exfoliants in this body cream help to keep pores clear and regenerate skin, while Vitamin C heals dark spots and encourages a healthy glow.

$48$41
Bum Bum Body Scrub
Bum Bum Body Scrub
Sol De Janeiro
Bum Bum Body Scrub

For the ultimate shower routine, exfoliate your skin with this sugar crystal scrub before following up with a layer of Bum Bum Cream.

$42$36
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor Perfume Mist
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor Perfume Mist
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor Perfume Mist

Treat yourself to the lush scents of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, ocean air, and vanilla with this floral hair and body spray.

$35$30
GlowMotions Glow Body Oil
GlowMotions Glow Body Oil
Sol De Janeiro
GlowMotions Glow Body Oil

We love a good body highlighter, and this one is infused with coconut and acai oil to hydrate your skin. Smooth onto collarbones, shoulders, and legs for a sexy sheen. 

$35$30
SOL Cheirosa ‘62
SOL Cheirosa ‘62
Sol De Janeiro
SOL Cheirosa ‘62

Take your obsession with Bum Bum Cream to the next level with an ultra-concentrated perfume version of the pistachio and salted caramel scent you know and love.

$78$66
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright Perfume Mist
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright Perfume Mist
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright Perfume Mist

Warm and sultry, this hair and body spray draws you in with a blend of black amber plum, creme de cassis, jasmine, and musk. 

$35$30
Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil

Now that your skin is smooth and hydrated with Sol De Janeiro products, it's time to give your hair the same treatment with this nourishing oil, infused with Brazilian patauá, buriti and pequi oils.

$34$29
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist

This blend of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia, and tonka bean will have you smelling like fresh-baked cookies all day.

$35$30
Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant
Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant
Sol De Janeiro
Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Made with papaya enzyme, tapioca starch, and mango seed butter, this aluminum-free deodorant keeps BO at bay all day.

$16$14
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39 Coco Cabana Perfume Mist
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39 Coco Cabana Perfume Mist
Sol De Janeiro
Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39 Coco Cabana Perfume Mist

Transport yourself to the islands with this sunny scent, infused with coconut cream, toasted praline, and tropical orchid.

$35$30

