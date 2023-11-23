'Tis the season to pamper your skin, and Hero Cosmetics has everything you need for a major skin glow-up, from head to toe. Whether you want to brighten your undereye area or banish blemishes, there's a little something for everyone looking to level up their skincare game. And if you act fast, you can stock a whole new collection of products at an affordable price.

Right now, the TikTok-approved brand seen on celebrity A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Maude Apatow is hosting its massive Cyber Week sale starting at midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 27.

Shop Hero Cosmetics' Cyber Week Deals

It's your chance to save big on Mighty Patch pimple patches, Rescue Retinol gentle nighttime cream, and much more. So much, in fact, that you can save 20% off everything on the Hero Cosmetics site. That's right - everything will be discounted by 20% sitewide, no promo code needed. For orders over $45, you'll get three free mini products, plus a fun bag to store them all in. We love a bonus gift.

Customize your sale and stock up on all the products you've had your eye on. Choose from gift-ready pre-wrapped holiday kits, clay masks, sunscreen, and much more. It's everything you need to transform your skin this winter — or to refresh your current routine — and then some.

So whether you're looking to discreetly make a pesky pimple disappear or you want to unclog and treat problem pores, or if you're searching for holiday gifts for the skin care aficionados on your list, head on over to Hero Cosmetics and fill up your cart before Cyber Week slips away. Ready to shop? Below, find our favorite Hero Cosmetics picks to get for less this holiday season.

Best Hero Cosmetics' Cyber Week Deals

Mighty Patch Original Patch (36 Count) Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Patch (36 Count) These super-powered pimple patches work seemingly like magic. Stick one on your face wherever you have a blemish and watch it shrink and heal virtually overnight. Peel off the patch and voila! You'll be left with clearer skin without the hassle of vanishing creams or cleansers. $13 $11 Shop Now

Rescue Balm (15 mL) Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm (15 mL) If you're the type who pops pimples and goes back to pick at them afterward, apply Rescue Balm. It'll help soothe upset skin, evens texture, and offers serious moisture for a skin comeback. $13 $11 Shop Now

Rescue Retinol Hero Cosmetics Rescue Retinol Put some bounce in your skin and smooth things over with this gentle nighttime cream. It's non-drying and works to improve fine lines, texture, and post-blemish marks. $23 $19 Shop Now

Blemish Bestsellers Kit Hero Cosmetics Blemish Bestsellers Kit This kit full of best-selling Hero Cosmetics products is all about clearing your skin of pimples, blemishes, and other imperfections. It even comes with a holiday gift bag. Save big when buying the bundle and get what you need to fight back against not-so-perfect skin. $28 $22 Shop Now

Carry-On Kit Hero Cosmetics Carry-On Kit Stock up on essentials like the Mighty Patch, cleanser, toner, and moisturizer for your next destination. This carry-on kit will make you travel-ready, or it can be the best gift for your globe-trotting friend who never remembers to bring her moisturizer. $20 $16 Shop Now

