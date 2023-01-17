Valentine's Day is just a month away and if you're shopping for your S.O. for Valentine's Day and want to pull out all the stops, jewelry could be your best bet.

Most people would love to unwrap a sparkly trinket as a token of affection for the most romantic day of the year — plus, with all the love in the air, Valentine's Day is a popular time for engagements. If an engagement ring is not in the cards just yet, gifting thoughtful jewelry to a loved one is still a good idea.

Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, parent or sibling a sparkly stunner. Or, perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to that piece of fine jewelry you've been eyeing. Whoever you're shopping for, ET has compiled the very best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts for the most luxurious, sparkly pieces at several price points just in time for V-Day.

Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to get you all stocked up on gorgeous gems to gift (or keep) ahead of the year's most romantic holiday. From Mejuri and Blue Nile to Kendra Scott, Studs, Nordstrom and more — you're bound to find a stunner that your loved one will absolutely adore.

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $50

Baublebar Cosmo Earrings Nordstrom Baublebar Cosmo Earrings Whether they're a Sex and the City fan or simply love a good cocktail, these cosmopolitan earrings are sure to make them smile. $48 Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $100

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops. $78 Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $250

VRAI Tiny Bracelet VRAI VRAI Tiny Bracelet If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry without breaking the bank, here's a lovely and affordable option. This dainty 14k sold gold bracelet has a 0.02ct round brilliant diamond at the center. $145 Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $500

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

