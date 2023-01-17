Shopping

25 Stunning Jewelry Gifts to Make Their Valentine's Day Sparkle: Shop Diamonds, Rings and More At Every Budget

By Lauren Gruber
Gorjana

Valentine's Day is just a month away and if you're shopping for your S.O. for Valentine's Day and want to pull out all the stops, jewelry could be your best bet.

Most people would love to unwrap a sparkly trinket as a token of affection for the most romantic day of the year — plus, with all the love in the air, Valentine's Day is a popular time for engagements. If an engagement ring is not in the cards just yet, gifting thoughtful jewelry to a loved one is still a good idea.

Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, parent or sibling a sparkly stunner. Or, perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to that piece of fine jewelry you've been eyeing. Whoever you're shopping for, ET has compiled the very best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts for the most luxurious, sparkly pieces at several price points just in time for V-Day.

Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to get you all stocked up on gorgeous gems to gift (or keep) ahead of the year's most romantic holiday. From Mejuri and Blue Nile to Kendra Scott, Studs, Nordstrom and more — you're bound to find a stunner that your loved one will absolutely adore.

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $50

JTV Gold Tone Stainless Steel 4mm Paperclip Link Bracelet With Disc Charm
JTV Gold Tone Stainless Steel 4mm Paperclip Link Bracelet With Disc Charm
JTV
JTV Gold Tone Stainless Steel 4mm Paperclip Link Bracelet With Disc Charm

Made of durable, tarnish-resistant stainless steel, this bracelet is a great addition to any stack or a beauty when worn on its own.

$42$30
REBL Erin Hypoallergenic Steel Hoop Earring
REBL Erin Hypoallergenic Steel Hoop Earring
Jedora
REBL Erin Hypoallergenic Steel Hoop Earring

You can never go wrong with a simple, elegant pair of hoops in your choice of silver or gold.

$40
Ted Baker London Hara Tiny Heart Pendant Necklace
Ted Baker London Hara Tiny Heart Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Hara Tiny Heart Pendant Necklace

For a heart necklace that's anything but cheesy, we love this ultra-delicate option from Ted Baker London.

$45
Baublebar Cosmo Earrings
Baublebar Cosmo Earrings
Nordstrom
Baublebar Cosmo Earrings

Whether they're a Sex and the City fan or simply love a good cocktail, these cosmopolitan earrings are sure to make them smile.

$48
Studs Marquise Bezel Stud
Studs Marquise Bezel Stud
Studs
Studs Marquise Bezel Stud

Studs are the perfect jewelry piece to help add a more personalized touch to any ensemble.

$52$32
GoldPersonalized 14k Gold Name Necklace
GoldPersonalized 14k Gold Name Necklace
Etsy
GoldPersonalized 14k Gold Name Necklace

Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this gold or silver necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.

$45$27

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $100

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops.

$78
Zales Princess-Cut Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring in Sterling Silver
Princess-Cut Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring in Sterling Silver
Zales
Zales Princess-Cut Lab-Created White Sapphire Three Stone Ring in Sterling Silver

Don't underestimate the sparkle of lab-grown gems, like this ring from Zales with princess cut sapphires. 

$119$90
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber
Uncommon James
Uncommon James Double Vision Ear Climber

Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James has trendy jewelry with prices that won't break the bank. If your partner loves something modern and edgy, opt for these sparkly, 14k gold-plated ear climbers that give the illusion of two separate earrings. 

$52
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker
Frasier Sterling
Frasier Sterling Feeling Dreamy Choker

Stars like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have all sported the pearl jewelry trend. Gift this retro-style pearl choker necklace to the fashion person in your life. 

$58
Zoe Lev Large Zodiac Signet Ring
Zoe Lev Large Zodiac Signet Ring
Zoe Lev
Zoe Lev Large Zodiac Signet Ring

Zoe Lev has a great selection of custom jewelry designs, like this Zodiac Signet Ring.

$85

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $250

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring

If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.

$250
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Strand Necklace In Sterling Silver
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Strand Necklace In Sterling Silver
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Strand Necklace In Sterling Silver

Tug on your S.O.'s heart strings with this sweet heart strand necklace from Kendra Scott. 

$180
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings
Cuyana
Cuyana Crescent Hoop Earrings

We love this pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings from this Meghan Markle-loved brand.

$168
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
VRAI Tiny Bracelet
VRAI
VRAI Tiny Bracelet

If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry without breaking the bank, here's a lovely and affordable option. This dainty 14k sold gold bracelet has a 0.02ct round brilliant diamond at the center. 

$145
Aurate Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant
Aurate Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant
Aurate
Aurate Femme Gold Zodiac Pendant

If she happens to be an astrology lover, she'll adore a gold vermeil pendant in her zodiac sign reimagined as a female figure.

$130
Angara Pave-Set Diamond Hinged Hoop Earrings
Angara Pave-Set Diamond Hinged Hoop Earrings
Angara
Angara Pave-Set Diamond Hinged Hoop Earrings

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, which is certainly true of these dainty huggie hoops accented by sparkling round diamonds.

$219
Stella and Bow Drew Freshwater Pearl Ring
Stella and Bow Drew Freshwater Pearl Ring
Stella and Bow
Stella and Bow Drew Freshwater Pearl Ring

For a sweet gift without all the sugar, this freshwater pearl ring is the perfect way to show your love. 

$160
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set
Gorjana
Gorjana Bespoke Parker Mini Layering Set

A pre-layered necklace set that includes a chunky chain and an engravable pendant necklace for a bespoke, personal touch. 

$108

Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $500

Blue Nile 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings
Blue Nile 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings
Blue Nile
Blue Nile 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings

You can never go wrong with a simple pair of diamond studs, available in a range of styles and settings.

$275 AND UP
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Kay Jewelers Diamond Wedding Band 1/15 ct tw Round-cut 10k White Gold

This vintage-inspired diamond band would to a lovely Valentine's Day, anniversary or milestone gift. 

$350
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

Each pair of these earrings features freshwater pearls of a unique shape, making them a one-of-a-kind gift.

$350
Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace

For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. 

$375
Halston X Aurate: The Muse Gold Earrings Medium
Halston X Aurate: The Muse Gold Earrings Medium
Aurate
Halston X Aurate: The Muse Gold Earrings Medium

If you know they love hoop earrings, these unique The Muse Gold Earrings from Halston X Aurate will impress and delight her. 

$450$338
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish
24S
Celine Knot Extra-Thin Bracelet in Brass with Rhodium Finish

The love knot is a symbol of affection for anyone you care about, whether that's your S.O., family or friend. This stylish Celine knot bangle can be worn alone or stacked with more bracelets. 

$435
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond

We love to shop Kendra Scott for casual and affordable jewelry, but you can find a fine jewelry gift from her collection as well, like this delicate diamond necklace in rose gold. 

$450

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

