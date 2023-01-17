25 Stunning Jewelry Gifts to Make Their Valentine's Day Sparkle: Shop Diamonds, Rings and More At Every Budget
Valentine's Day is just a month away and if you're shopping for your S.O. for Valentine's Day and want to pull out all the stops, jewelry could be your best bet.
Most people would love to unwrap a sparkly trinket as a token of affection for the most romantic day of the year — plus, with all the love in the air, Valentine's Day is a popular time for engagements. If an engagement ring is not in the cards just yet, gifting thoughtful jewelry to a loved one is still a good idea.
Even if you don't have a romantic partner in your life at the moment, the love-centric holiday is also the ideal time to show you care by gifting a friend, parent or sibling a sparkly stunner. Or, perhaps you're all about self-love this year and you're looking to treat yourself to that piece of fine jewelry you've been eyeing. Whoever you're shopping for, ET has compiled the very best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts for the most luxurious, sparkly pieces at several price points just in time for V-Day.
Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to get you all stocked up on gorgeous gems to gift (or keep) ahead of the year's most romantic holiday. From Mejuri and Blue Nile to Kendra Scott, Studs, Nordstrom and more — you're bound to find a stunner that your loved one will absolutely adore.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $50
Made of durable, tarnish-resistant stainless steel, this bracelet is a great addition to any stack or a beauty when worn on its own.
You can never go wrong with a simple, elegant pair of hoops in your choice of silver or gold.
For a heart necklace that's anything but cheesy, we love this ultra-delicate option from Ted Baker London.
Whether they're a Sex and the City fan or simply love a good cocktail, these cosmopolitan earrings are sure to make them smile.
Studs are the perfect jewelry piece to help add a more personalized touch to any ensemble.
Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this gold or silver necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $100
Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for their high-quality jewelry and prices that aren't marked up. Our top pick is these chic croissant hoops.
Don't underestimate the sparkle of lab-grown gems, like this ring from Zales with princess cut sapphires.
Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James has trendy jewelry with prices that won't break the bank. If your partner loves something modern and edgy, opt for these sparkly, 14k gold-plated ear climbers that give the illusion of two separate earrings.
Stars like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have all sported the pearl jewelry trend. Gift this retro-style pearl choker necklace to the fashion person in your life.
Zoe Lev has a great selection of custom jewelry designs, like this Zodiac Signet Ring.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $250
If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.
Tug on your S.O.'s heart strings with this sweet heart strand necklace from Kendra Scott.
We love this pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings from this Meghan Markle-loved brand.
If you're looking to gift diamond jewelry without breaking the bank, here's a lovely and affordable option. This dainty 14k sold gold bracelet has a 0.02ct round brilliant diamond at the center.
If she happens to be an astrology lover, she'll adore a gold vermeil pendant in her zodiac sign reimagined as a female figure.
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, which is certainly true of these dainty huggie hoops accented by sparkling round diamonds.
For a sweet gift without all the sugar, this freshwater pearl ring is the perfect way to show your love.
A pre-layered necklace set that includes a chunky chain and an engravable pendant necklace for a bespoke, personal touch.
Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $500
You can never go wrong with a simple pair of diamond studs, available in a range of styles and settings.
This vintage-inspired diamond band would to a lovely Valentine's Day, anniversary or milestone gift.
Each pair of these earrings features freshwater pearls of a unique shape, making them a one-of-a-kind gift.
For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon.
If you know they love hoop earrings, these unique The Muse Gold Earrings from Halston X Aurate will impress and delight her.
The love knot is a symbol of affection for anyone you care about, whether that's your S.O., family or friend. This stylish Celine knot bangle can be worn alone or stacked with more bracelets.
We love to shop Kendra Scott for casual and affordable jewelry, but you can find a fine jewelry gift from her collection as well, like this delicate diamond necklace in rose gold.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
