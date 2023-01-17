Shopping

23 Cozy Candles to Warm Your Home All Winter Long: Shop Diptyque, Boy Smells, Voluspa and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
23 Cozy Candles to Keep You Warm All Winter Long
Amazon

Prioritizing self-care is especially important throughout the dreary winter months, and what better way to brighten up the season than with a new candle? Lighting a candle not only fills our home with our favorite scents, but also lends a cozy ambiance to any space. To keep the winter blues at bay, we've found the best winter candles to enjoy all season long.

Set the mood for Valentine's Day with heady, seductive scents of amber and jasmine, or bring the outdoors inside with woodsy cedar, mahogany, and balsam. Winter is also a great time for whipping up home-cooked meals and baked goods — making savory sage or sugary vanilla a surefire way to awaken your inner chef.  

There are hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of winter candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 23 of our favorite scents for celebrating the season at every price point. From Yankee Candle and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options from Diptyque and LAFCO, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best winter candles. 

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Transform your home into a woodland paradise with a winter-ready blend of balsam pine and cedar.

$28$15
ILLUME Noble Holiday Woodfire Soy Candle
ILLUME Noble Holiday Woodfire Soy Candle
Amazon
ILLUME Noble Holiday Woodfire Soy Candle

Even if your home doesn't have a fireplace, you can enjoy the scent of smoky firewood with this luxe candle.

$30$21
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvee Glass Jar Candle
Sparkling Cuvee Glass Jar Candle
Sephora
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvee Glass Jar Candle

Not only is this iridescent vessel absolutely gorgeous, but it also perfumes your home with the scents of sparkling wine, grapefruit and barrel oak.

$34
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla
Amazon
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla

This candle smells heavenly with its sultry blend of amber, black vanilla and jasmine. Plus, it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.

$46$39
Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle

For a wintry blend that's anything but boring, we love this bergamot, cinnamon and sage scent — inspired by the revolutionary musician Duke Ellington.

$48
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Scented Candle in Twisted Peppermint
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Scented Candle in Twisted Peppermint
Amazon
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Scented Candle in Twisted Peppermint

Keep the festive vibes going well past January with an invigorating peppermint-scented candle.

$29
L'or de Seraphine Frida Medium Ceramic Jar Candle
L'or de Seraphine Frida Medium Ceramic Jar Candle
Nordstrom
L'or de Seraphine Frida Medium Ceramic Jar Candle

Once you finish this green herb, cardamom, juniper and amber candle, the decorative ceramic vessel doubles as home decor.

$36
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods
Amazon
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack

If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma.

$6
NEST New York Grapefruit Candle
NEST New York Grapefruit Candle
Amazon
NEST New York Grapefruit Candle

Brighten up dreary days with a sparkling grapefruit scent from beloved candle brand NEST.

$46$42
Boy Smells The Fantome Scented Candle
Boy Smells The Fantome Scented Candle
Revolve
Boy Smells The Fantome Scented Candle

Boy Smells is quickly becoming one of the most popular luxury candle brands. If you're curious as to why, check out this smoked black tea-scented candle is made with a coconut and beeswax blend.

$48
CLR Blue Scented Candle
CLR Blue Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Blue Scented Candle

Treat yourself to a cozy amber, oud and nutmeg candle that, according to one reviewer, "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.

$48
Voluspa Silver Birch Peppercorn Classic Candle
Voluspa Silver Birch Peppercorn Classic Candle
Saks Fifth Avenue
Voluspa Silver Birch Peppercorn Classic Candle

"My new favorite winter candle!" said one glowing review of this unique woodsy candle. "The birch wood is perfectly cut with cardamom to produce a scent that is somehow warm but also fresh. Reminds me of walking through a forest of snow-covered evergreens on a crisp morning."

$29
Diptyque Baies Candle
Diptyque Baies Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Baies Candle

Juicy, tart blackcurrant berries and romantic rose make this longtime favorite candle a sensual choice for winter.

$72
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Awaken your senses with aromas of coffee, caramel and cinnamon.

$31$23
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle
Amazon
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle

We'd get this candle for the hand-painted vessel alone, but the unique bergamot and fresh fig scent is equally as lovely.

$34
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
Nordstrom
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45
Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle
Bibliotheque Candle BYREDO
Nordstrom
Bryedo Bibliotheque Candle

Curl up with a good book when you light this woodsy and aromatic candle, inspired by the intoxicating scent of libraries.

$90
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
Amazon
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle

This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance.

$28
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Amazon
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

Fill your home with the cult favorite scent of Le Labo Santal 26 — made from 100% soy wax.

$88$82
Illuminations Cranberry Orange 6 oz. Status Jar Candle
Illuminations Cranberry Orange 6 oz. Status Jar Candle
Illuminations
Illuminations Cranberry Orange 6 oz. Status Jar Candle

For a bright fragrance that still feels wintry, a fruity blend of cranberry and orange is a refreshing choice.

$23
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3-Wick Scented Candle
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3-Wick Scented Candle
Amazon
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3-Wick Scented Candle

Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender. 

$30
Aromatique Peppercorn Textured Glass Candle
Aromatique Peppercorn Textured Glass Candle
Amazon
Aromatique Peppercorn Textured Glass Candle

This candle is sugar, spice and everything nice with a sweet blend of gingerbread, peppercorn and vanilla.

$26
La Jolie Muse Woody Jasmine Candle
La Jolie Muse Woody Jasmine Candle
Amazon
La Jolie Muse Woody Jasmine Candle

Base notes of woodsy musk make this floral jasmine and gardenia candle perfect for winter.

$23

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% On Charlotte Tilbury and Boy Smells at Space NK

10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon for Those Cozy Winter Feels

The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy During Cozy Season

The Best Perfumes for Women from LeLabo , Chanel, Gucci and More

Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums This Winter

15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

How to Achieve That Perfect Glow-Up With an Affordable At-Home Treatment

41 Best Valentine's Gift Ideas on Amazon for Every Budget

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year