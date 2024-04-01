Nothing ties a space together quite like a gorgeous rug. By adding texture and a sense of comfort, rugs can change up your room and immediately make it feel more cozy. While area rugs can get expensive, Lulu and Georgia just launched a can't-miss spring sale to help make every room in your home uniquely yours without breaking the bank.

Now through Sunday, April 7, the Lulu and Georgia Spring Rug Event is offering up to 75% off more than a thousand of the brand's rug designs. Just use the code RUGS to save on everything from handmade designs to vintage-inspired styles. No matter what space you’re looking to revamp, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Most of the Lulu and Georgia's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.

It's spring, which means it's time to give your decor a refresh. Below, shop the best rug deals from Lulu and Georgia's sale to instantly transform your space for less.

Best Lulu and Georgia Rug Deals

Senna Hand-Knotted Wool Rug Lulu and Georgia Senna Hand-Knotted Wool Rug Made entirely by hand, this bold geometric rug makes a statement with just the right amount of modern appeal. Plus, it is hand-knotted from wool for extra durability. $898 $718 With code RUGS Shop Now

Estie Rug Lulu and Georgia Estie Rug Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites. $498 $318 With code RUGS Shop Now

Adentro Rug Lulu and Georgia Adentro Rug Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. $398 $95 With code RUGS Shop Now

Abode Rug Lulu and Georgia Abode Rug In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border. $1,298 $1,038 With code RUGS Shop Now

Arches Rug Lulu and Georgia Arches Rug Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug. $3,589 $1,435 With code RUGS Shop Now

