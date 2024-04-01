Home

Lulu and Georgia Is Having an Epic Rug Sale This Week — Save Up to 75% on Styles for Every Room

Lulu and Georgia Spring Rug Event
Lulu and Georgia
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:30 AM PDT, April 1, 2024

Lulu and Georgia's spring rug sale is live, meaning you can save up to 75% on their highly coveted designs.

Nothing ties a space together quite like a gorgeous rug. By adding texture and a sense of comfort, rugs can change up your room and immediately make it feel more cozy. While area rugs can get expensive, Lulu and Georgia just launched a can't-miss spring sale to help make every room in your home uniquely yours without breaking the bank. 

Now through Sunday, April 7, the Lulu and Georgia Spring Rug Event is offering up to 75% off more than a thousand of the brand's rug designs. Just use the code RUGS to save on everything from handmade designs to vintage-inspired styles. No matter what space you’re looking to revamp, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Shop Lulu and Georgia's Sale

Most of the Lulu and Georgia's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia. 

It's spring, which means it's time to give your decor a refresh. Below, shop the best rug deals from Lulu and Georgia's sale to instantly transform your space for less.

Best Lulu and Georgia Rug Deals

Senna Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

Senna Hand-Knotted Wool Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Senna Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

Made entirely by hand, this bold geometric rug makes a statement with just the right amount of modern appeal. Plus, it is hand-knotted from wool for extra durability. 

$898 $718

With code RUGS

Shop Now

Irregular Grid Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

Irregular Grid Hand-Knotted Wool Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Irregular Grid Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

Part of an exclusive Sarah Sherman Samuel collaboration, this rug features a hand-drawn pattern and playful geometric accents to ground your space in effortless style. 

$1,448 $1,158

With code RUGS

Shop Now

Estie Rug

Estie Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Estie Rug

Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites.

$498 $318

With code RUGS

Shop Now

Adentro Rug

Adentro Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Adentro Rug

Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. 

$398 $95

With code RUGS

Shop Now

Abode Rug

Abode Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Abode Rug

In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border.

$1,298 $1,038

With code RUGS

Shop Now

Irregular Checkerboard Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

Irregular Checkerboard Hand-Knotted Wool Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Irregular Checkerboard Hand-Knotted Wool Rug

This checkerboard floor rug is an ideal foundation for a bedroom or living space in need of tonal pattern.

$1,398 $1,118

With code RUGS

Shop Now

Arches Rug

Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$3,589 $1,435

With code RUGS

Shop Now

