16 Best Perfumes for Women This Winter: TikTok-Approved Scents From Tom Ford, Aesop, YSL, and More
When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer to find the right scent for you this winter can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite scents.
From the viral "French girl" Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir Rose to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best perfume curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for winter just so we can share our favorite picks with you.
This winter, we're leaning into all the cozy vibes: scents that make us want to cuddle up with a good book by the fireplace and watch the snow fall. Think warm, woodsy influences such as vanilla and cedar as well as smoky, sexy notes such as amber and cognac. Not into heavy perfumes? We've also included some refreshing yet cold weather-friendly choices, with sparkling notes of citrus and fresh herbs, that will carry you from winter into spring.
From tried-and-true luxury brands Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent to emerging favorites Kayali and snif, you're bound to find your signature scent among these fabulous options. Below, shop our favorite winter perfumes for women, and read on for more scents you can confidently wear and enjoy year-round. P.S. — If you're shopping for Valentine's Day gift ideas, these fragrances are a great choice.
Best Winter Fragrances for Women:
This sparkling bergamot, musk and suede leather perfume went viral after TikTok user @ohuhprettythings stopped a woman on the street in Paris to ask what scent she was wearing. The video of the quintessential French woman scent has now garnered over 15 million views.
KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 is so popular, it's sold out everywhere. Thankfully the travel-sized version is still available for you to test out the perfume until the full-size comes back in stock.
Best known for luxury hand and body products, Aesop's fragrance line is quickly gaining a cult following. The brand's latest offering, Eidesis, transports you deep into the woods with a blend of cumin, cedar and sandalwood.
If you're in the market for a juicy winter scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver.
Escape to the luxurious ski lodge of your dreams with the clean, woodsy aromas of juniper berry, bourbon, cedar and evergreen.
If the winter weather makes you want to cozy up with a stiff drink, opt for KILIAN Paris' warm and spicy cognac-based perfume.
Brighten up dreary winter days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.
Maison Francis Kurkdijan's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.
"It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh."
We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.
TikTok has been all over fragrances from Juliette Has A Gun. If fresh, clean-smelling perfumes are your jam, you'll love this elegant, lightly sweet pear perfume with a heart of warm musk and ambroxan.
Rich, smoky oud wood is one of our favorite scents for winter, and this Arabic perfume gives off a decadent aroma at a budget-friendly price.
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
Feminine and cozy, this fragrance from Parfums de Marly is beloved on TikTok for its uplifting notes of lychee, rose, vetiver and bergamot.
One of the most popular luxury fragrances for women, this ultra-sexy blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla is bound to break you out of your winter blues.
Best Perfumes for Women:
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.
Bright, fruity notes of lemon and blueberry are grounded by rich vanilla and sandalwood for a refreshing yet sultry scent.
If you're down to splurge on an ultra-luxurious scent, the infamous Baccarat Rouge 540 is well worth the investment. Long-lasting and elegant, you'll turn heads with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris.
Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood and ambrette.
For a gourmand scent that isn't too overpowering, try Nemat's musky vanilla fragrance oil that can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your signature scent.
Sexy and sophisticated, this white cedarwood, tiger orchid, bergamot and cassis fragrance smells clean and fresh with subtle undertones of sultry musk.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.
Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.
With over 3,200 five-star reviews, this beloved fragrance captures the essence of fall with a base of ambrox, praline, Australian sandalwood and musk finished with unexpected top notes of coconut water and magnolia leaves.
If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming is a fresh scent from Christian Dior with notes of tangy red berries and Damascus roses and peonies.
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum is not just a warm and sweet scent with vanilla bean accents, it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced fragrance.
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum from Juicy Couture is a sensual yet playful fragrance with notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.
Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood.
Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in this long lasting perfume.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance — gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom — combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"
If you know Gucci, then you know it does not disappoint when it comes to feminine fragrance. Gucci Bloom features top notes of oranges and green tea, while the middle notes features tuberose, jasmine sambac and honeysuckle and the base notes features orris root, sandalwood, and honeysuckle.
This fragrance is a luxurious, complex blend that will mix with your skin’s own unique chemistry to create a slightly different version of the scent for everyone who wears it.
