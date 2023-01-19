When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer to find the right scent for you this winter can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite scents.

From the viral "French girl" Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir Rose to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best perfume curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for winter just so we can share our favorite picks with you.

This winter, we're leaning into all the cozy vibes: scents that make us want to cuddle up with a good book by the fireplace and watch the snow fall. Think warm, woodsy influences such as vanilla and cedar as well as smoky, sexy notes such as amber and cognac. Not into heavy perfumes? We've also included some refreshing yet cold weather-friendly choices, with sparkling notes of citrus and fresh herbs, that will carry you from winter into spring.

From tried-and-true luxury brands Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent to emerging favorites Kayali and snif, you're bound to find your signature scent among these fabulous options. Below, shop our favorite winter perfumes for women, and read on for more scents you can confidently wear and enjoy year-round. P.S. — If you're shopping for Valentine's Day gift ideas, these fragrances are a great choice.

Best Winter Fragrances for Women:

KAYALI Vanilla 28 Sephora KAYALI Vanilla 28 KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 is so popular, it's sold out everywhere. Thankfully the travel-sized version is still available for you to test out the perfume until the full-size comes back in stock. $23 Shop Now

Aesop Eidesis SkinStore Aesop Eidesis Best known for luxury hand and body products, Aesop's fragrance line is quickly gaining a cult following. The brand's latest offering, Eidesis, transports you deep into the woods with a blend of cumin, cedar and sandalwood. $195 Shop Now

snif Tart Deco snif snif Tart Deco If you're in the market for a juicy winter scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver. $65 Shop Now

Dossier Ambery Saffron Dossier Dossier Ambery Saffron Maison Francis Kurkdijan's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Sephora Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum "It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh." $123 Shop Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $150 Shop Now

Best Perfumes for Women:

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Sephora Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $116 Shop Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $104 Shop Now

D'Telli Fragrance D'Telli Fragrances D'Telli Fragrances D'Telli Fragrance D'Telli Fragrances This fragrance is a luxurious, complex blend that will mix with your skin’s own unique chemistry to create a slightly different version of the scent for everyone who wears it. $400 Shop Now

