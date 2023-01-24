If there's one person who knows how to pick an amazing gift, it's Oprah. Year after year, Oprah's "Favorite Things" list is full of thoughtful presents for every person on your list, from significant others to kids and even pets. So if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your Galentines this year, look no further than Oprah's trusted gifting picks.

This Galentine's Day, we're spreading the love to our besties, mothers, sisters and more with cozy gifts that encourage her to treat herself. From ridiculously soft pajamas and plush socks to a stemless wine glass chiller and bath bomb set, there are so many options for spoiling the women in your life. And you can never go wrong with a box of cookies — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.

Below, shop our favorite Oprah-approved gift ideas for celebrating Galentine's Day.

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be entertaining guests, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker. $90 Shop Now

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies Amazon The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies The perfect Oprah-approved gift for the person on your list with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies in flavors including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more. $40 Shop Now

SHASHI Giselle Earrings Amazon SHASHI Giselle Earrings “With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings. $88 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection

25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

35 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Him and Her

Save On Valentine's Day Flowers from UrbanStems With An Exclusive Code

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, PJs and Jewelry

21 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

Make Valentine's Day Sweet With The 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Amazon Jewelry Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600