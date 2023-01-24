Shopping

10 Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine: Shop Candles, Jewelry, Skincare and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprah Galentine's Day gifts
NBC/Getty

If there's one person who knows how to pick an amazing gift, it's Oprah. Year after year, Oprah's "Favorite Things" list is full of thoughtful presents for every person on your list, from significant others to kids and even pets. So if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your Galentines this year, look no further than Oprah's trusted gifting picks. 

This Galentine's Day, we're spreading the love to our besties, mothers, sisters and more with cozy gifts that encourage her to treat herself. From ridiculously soft pajamas and plush socks to a stemless wine glass chiller and bath bomb set, there are so many options for spoiling the women in your life. And you can never go wrong with a box of cookies — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen from Oprah's beloved The Cravory right on Amazon.

Below, shop our favorite Oprah-approved gift ideas for celebrating Galentine's Day. 

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool.

$185$83-$148
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

The perfect gift for yourself or the wine lover in your life. A wine glass chiller for the nights you may be entertaining guests, preparing dinner or simply a slow drinker.

$90
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
Amazon
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

The perfect Oprah-approved gift for the person on your list with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies in flavors including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.

$40
Flamingo Estate The Three Sisters Candles
Flamingo Estate The Three Sisters Candles
Amazon
Flamingo Estate The Three Sisters Candles

Oprah chose these candles in her 2021 Favorite Things, saying "I take pride in growing some pretty impressive tomatoes. There’s a tomato-scented candle in this kitchen-friendly trio, along with herbaceous rosemary and cleansing sage. For each one purchased, a tree is planted."

$219
Magenta Store Ceramic-Stoneware Mixing Bowls
Monterey by Citrine Spouted Prep Bowls
Amazon
Magenta Store Ceramic-Stoneware Mixing Bowls

These beautiful spouted prep bowls can be used from the kitchen to the table. The ceramic bowls were not only made with entertaining in mind but also durability. 

$52
SHASHI Giselle Earrings
SHASHI Women's Giselle Earrings
Amazon
SHASHI Giselle Earrings

“With a real-deal baroque-style pearl, these elegant earrings are substantial in size and look just as good with jeans as they do with a little black dress," said Oprah about these unique earrings.

$88
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings for Women
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

$88
Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER". 

$48$38
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep
Amazon
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.

$20
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Amazon
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

An Oprah-approved luxury beauty product to add to any winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.

$75

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection

25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

35 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Him and Her

Save On Valentine's Day Flowers from UrbanStems With An Exclusive Code

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, PJs and Jewelry

21 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa

Make Valentine's Day Sweet With The 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Amazon Jewelry Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600