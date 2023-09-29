Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Kosas Makeup Loved by Hailey Bieber and Gwyneth Paltrow This Weekend Only

Kosas Friends & Family Sale
Kosas
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:28 AM PDT, September 29, 2023

The Kosas Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off every one of the brand's skincare-packed makeup essentials.

Fall has officially started and the Internet is bursting with beauty savings for the new season. Whether you're in the market for a deep, brooding lip color or a hydrating foundation for chillier days ahead, Kosas is hosting a sitewide Friends & Family Sale across all categories with deals on every one of the cult-favorite makeup brand's hottest products. 

Shop the Kosas Friends & Family Sale

Now through Sunday, October 1, the Kosas Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off best-selling makeup and skin care to help transition your beauty routine from summer to fall. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey BieberOlivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow makes everyday essentials that look as good as they feel on your skin.

Hailey Bieber gets date night-ready with Kosas Revealer Concealer, which she told Vogue she applies along her jawline for a “lifted” and “sculpted look.” “I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she said while walking through her routine.

From the complexion-polishing concealer to hydrating brow gels and bronzers, there are so many can't-miss makeup essentials to shop at Kosas. Ahead, stock up and save on the 10 best products from the Kosas Friends & Family Sale before the weekend's over.

Revealer Concealer

Revealer Concealer
Kosas

Revealer Concealer

Part eye cream and part concealer, this Hailey Bieber-approved product offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.

$30 $24

Wet Stick

Wet Stick
Kosas

Wet Stick

The perfect fall lip color offers a moisturizing wash of color infused with squalane and peptides for soft, kissable lips.

$24 $19

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25
Kosas

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also helps guard against UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more.

$42 $34

10-Second Eye

10-Second Eye
Kosas

10-Second Eye

If you can't be bothered to spend ages blending powder eyeshadow, this gel color makes it easy to step up your makeup look with its seamless application and range of shimmering shades.

$15 $12

Weightless Lip Color

Weightless Lip Color
Kosas

Weightless Lip Color

This Olivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow-adored lipstick is available in so many fall-ready shades, including this wearable pink.

$26 $21

Air Brow - Clear

Air Brow - Clear
Kosas

Air Brow - Clear

Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and panthenol, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this gel. 

$24 $19

Chemistry Deodorant

Chemistry Deodorant
Kosas

Chemistry Deodorant

Don't sleep on Kosas' body care products — this best-selling deodorant fights off body odor using a skin-brightening blend of alpha-hydroxy acids.

$16 $13

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++
Kosas

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++

This mineral sunscreen looks adorable and it can protect your skin from the sun. Another bonus? Plumping peptides, hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting ceramides add nourishing elements into the mix.

$40 $32

The Big Clean Mascara

The Big Clean Mascara
Kosas

The Big Clean Mascara

Gwyneth Paltrow's go-to mascara from Kosas has a glossy finish for feathery, soft lashes. 

$26 $21

The Sun Show

The Sun Show
Kosas

The Sun Show

Get a golden hour glow with this talc-free bronzer, made with moisturizing shea butter.

$35 $28

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Wet Lip Oil Gloss
Kosas

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

This creamy, pigmented lip oil plumps with the help of peptides for a fuller pout.

$22 $18

Glow I.V.

Glow I.V.
Kosas

Glow I.V.

Kosas' latest base offering gets your skin glowing with a pearly finish and lightweight formula. You can use it as a sheer foundation, mix it with your favorite base or treat it like a spot highlighter.

$38 $30

Cloud Set Setting Powder

Cloud Set Setting Powder
Kosas

Cloud Set Setting Powder

Lock your makeup in place with the velvety-soft Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder. 

$35 $28

Good Body Skin

Good Body Skin
Kosas

Good Body Skin

Don't just exfoliate your face. This body wash uses AHAs to help you get smoother skin all over in a new lick-your-skin-off creamsicle scent.

$22 $18

Undressed Eyeshadow Palette

Undressed Eyeshadow Palette
Kosas

Undressed Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette has everything you need to make subtle and dramatic eye looks with eight buttery, blendable neutral shades.

$40 $32

