Of the many Black Friday beauty sales out there, deals on Dyson hair tools are always some of the ones we get especially excited about. For just 48 hours, Ulta is having a major sale on Dyson's must-have hair styling tools. Included in the discounts is the Corrale Hair Straightener loved by Hailey Bieber. Now through November 18, you can use the code DYSON20 to get 20% off the awarded straightener with Ulta's early Black Friday Dyson deal.

If you're not familiar with the Dyson Corrale, the cordless styling device uses less heat to prevent damage to the hair. It features flexing plates which bend around your hair, providing more styling control with a lighter grip. According to Dyson, the Corrale accommodate all hair types and lengths by automatically regulating temperature 100 times per second for optimal styling results.

When Hailey Bieber shared on her YouTube channel and TikTok how to pull off her signature effortless waves, she used the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. The on-sale hair styling tool comes in a couple color combinations including fuchsia/nickel and purple/black. The Corrale also has cordless capabilities, meaning you can use it on the move or traveling, without the need for a plug for up to thirty minutes.

Dyson’s innovative designs are rarely discounted, but with Ulta's early Black Friday sale, we are seeing discounts on every one of the brand's hair tools. Along with the Corrale, promo code DYSON20 will take 20% off the Dyson Airwrap, Superonic hair dryer and Airstrait hair straightener. Now's the perfect time to shop early Black Friday deals on top-rated hair care essentials before the winter arrives.

