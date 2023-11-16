Ulta's Black Friday deals are coming out of the gate swinging. While the beauty retailer's official sale does not start until November 18, the best deals on Dyson hair tools are here early. From the viral Airwrap and Supersonic to the new Airstrait hair straightener, all of Dyson's coveted products are on sale.

Shop the Dyson Sale at Ulta

Now through Saturday, November 18, Ulta is having a major Dyson sale on every one of the brand's top-rated hair tools. You can save 20% on multi-stylers, straighteners and hair dryers with the code DYSON20 at checkout.

As one of the most in-demand hair tools and holiday gifts, discounts on the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler are rare. That's why when we saw this early Ulta Black Friday deal, we had to do a double take. For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long is on sale for $120 off.

These Dyson deals are too good to miss. Ahead, shop the best Black Friday Dyson deals available at Ulta right now.

Dyson Airstrait Straightener Ulta Dyson Airstrait Straightener The latest offering from Dyson uses air pressure technology to dry and straighten all hair types using minimal heat — no hot plates required. AirStrait features both wet and dry modes with a range of preset temperatures designed to smooth hair without high heat. $500 $400 With code DYSON20 Shop Now

Dyson Corrale Straightener Ulta Dyson Corrale Straightener The Dyson Corrale Straightener is the only straightener with flexing plates that shape to gather hair. This extra control helps you achieve a range of styles with less heat, half the damage and fewer flyaways. $500 $400 With code DYSON20 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: