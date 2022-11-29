Amazon's 15 Best Gifts Under $25 for Budget-Friendly Holiday Shopping
Holiday shopping looks a little different this year.
Due to supply chain issues, low or canceled stock and other hold-ups, prices have definitely increased. Gifts are more expensive, which means your Christmas present budget might not stretch as much as you'd hoped. (Much like the waistline of your pants after a Thanksgiving turkey dinner.) If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: We all have Amazon at our fingertips, where great presents for $25 or less abound.
Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Now you can check off your friend who loves to cook, the younger ones who still love the toy aisle, and even the pickiest people who you spend hours shopping for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.
Ahead, browse our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.
On one side you have a classic plaid print and on the other side of this reversible Eddie Bauer blanket, you have super soft sherpa.
If you know any home cooks, this salt box will be a welcome addition to their kitchen. The small container allows them to easily season dishes with the golden spoon.
Beauty product enthusiasts will love getting the Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga 3-Piece Value Set that includes a liquid eyeshadow, lip liner and lip gloss. Right now this set, that's a $64 value, is discounted by over 60%.
Any budding amateur bakers will be delighted to receive this 10-piece set from Wilton. It includes two whisks, four measuring cups and four measuring spoons for all your home baking needs.
If you haven't tried Cards Against Humanity yet, think of it as a board game/controversial conversation starter. If you have any friends or family who love the game, grab this expansion pack to add even more hilarious and amusing cards.
This Storm Glass Weather Predictor is a thoughtful gift for a science enthusiast. The glass bulb naturally predicts weather changes when the water transforms into different states other than a liquid.
Need to grab a gift for a cat-lover? These adorable socks are purrrfect.
This pack of four scented candles is practically gift-wrapped for you. The store offers four different sets in a variety of color patterns to pick an option that works best for your friend or family.
The gamer in your life will love this t-shirt. Their age doesn't matter either, as it comes in men's, women's and children's styles.
Here's a tongue and cheek mug for the person in your life who can't get enough sriracha.
This sweet Doc McStuffins Doll comes complete with her famous physician outfit, plus an otoscope and syringe.
Look glam on the go with this gift set from Maybelline that includes their best-selling mascara and lip gloss.
Score the award-winning, No. 1 best-selling TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie that took TikTok by storm. With over 48,000 reviews, this plushie is a must-buy!
The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. The included eye mask and ear plugs will ensure they can rest even on a loud flight.
The real surprise here is that there are any LOL Surprise toys left in stock.
