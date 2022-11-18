17 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts That Will Guarantee You Get Invited Back to Friendsgiving
Believe it or not, the tastiest holiday of the year is right around the corner. This means Thanksgiving dinners with family and friends, weekend stays, and holiday hosting is upon us. To thank friends for graciously hosting a fabulous Friendsgiving party and to show family members your appreciation for them having everyone over for Thanksgiving yet again, it's always a good idea to not show up empty-handed.
Sure, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of wine or whisky, but why not get a little more creative with gifting your host this fall? For a bit of inspiration, we've rounded up 18 thoughtful gift ideas your host or hostess that are certainly better than a bottle of wine.
If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's deluxe olive oil duo or a coffee table-friendly Italian cookbook. Whether your friend is always on the go with kids or a homebody who loves practicing self-care, these gifts are a great way to acknowledge their hospitality with something useful and thoughtful.
No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back to the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best Friendsgiving host gifts this season, including some gift ideas you just might want to purchase for yourself.
This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.
Serve up seasonal cocktails in these stunning amber-toned martini glasses.
This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.
Elevate your friend's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
Everyone loves an aesthetically pleasing cheese board. With this SMIRLY set, you can design a unique spread for any festivity.
You can never go wrong with a personalized gift—especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed soap and towel set from Williams Sonoma.
This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.
Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.
Inspire their inner mixologist with this trio of cocktail syrups made with real juice: cucumber mint, grapefruit jalapeño, and pineapple basil.
For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.
Not only does this cookbook feature plenty of delicious Italian dessert recipes, but it also makes a gorgeous addition to coffee tables and kitchens.
Display candy, seasonal canapes, Thanksgiving sides, and more in this festive autumnal-hued dish.
Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair.
Treat them to a cozy amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.
For displaying your dried grasses or bouquets, this slender stackable vase is a stunning accent to any home.
Get a taste of extraordinary honey from Savannah Bee. This gift set includes six different honeys to try with stories behind each one.
If you're searching for something inexpensive but still thoughtful, a fancy bar of soap for a powder room is always a safe bet. This one from Anthropologie comes in two delightful scents — peony and lychee rose.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
