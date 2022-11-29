Shopping

The 24 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Christmas Stocking Stuffers
Getty Images

The holiday season is here, which means it's time to get festive and start thinking about loading up your family's stockings. It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas. From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. No matter your budget, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better. 

Extended Cyber Monday sales present a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns from loads of brands that are sure to get you into the spirit with holiday gifts that are actually affordable. 

Whether you’re shopping for a white elephant gift or a stocking stuffer, get creative this year and look beyond the candy and traditional treats. We've gathered something for everyone, including beauty finds, home decor, and even Oprah's favorite socks for those chilly winter nights. Below, shop our favorite stocking stuffers at every price point to fit your budget. 

Stocking Stuffers Under $25

Boy Smells Fragrance Discovery Set
Boy Smells Fragrance Discovery Set
Sephora
Boy Smells Fragrance Discovery Set

The Boy Smells Fragrance Set is a sophisticated gift idea. The five scents are unisex and well-balanced.

$25
Kate Spade Heart Apple Airpods Case
Heart Apple Airpods Case
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Heart Apple Airpods Case

The Kate Spade New York Heart Apple Airpods Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girlfriends.

$55$20
WITH CODE GIVETUES
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Uncommon Goods
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper

Made of colored glass hand-blown in Rhode Island, these artisan wine stoppers from Uncommon Goods come in 12 different styles to correspond with your giftee's birth month.

$25
Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey

This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.

$13
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from five shades. 

$20$15
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle

For the wine-lovers, the Wine2Go foldable wine bottle is a great stocking stuffer and holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.

$9$8
Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Grogu with Snack - Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker

A speaker version of Grogu chomping a "snack" might be one of the cutest Baby Yoda accessories out there. 

$19
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box

Stock your family's stockings with these festive holiday socks.

$22
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix
Smudge Wellness
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix

Help your friends or family keep their energy in check with this stuffer idea. A thoughtfully curated power mix from Smudge, which features a travel-sized sodalite, green quartz, amethyst, tiger's eye, fuschite, and carnelian. Plus, the stones come in a reusable Smudge case.

$25

Stocking Stuffers Under $50

Sephora Holiday Lip Set
Sephora Holiday Lip Set
Sephora
Sephora Holiday Lip Set

Nourish the lips of your loved ones with Sephora's Holiday Lip Set which includes a full-sized lip balm from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and a full-sized Charlotte Tilbury lipstick along with five minis from Gwen Stefani, Too Faced, and Urban Decay to name a few.

$45
Bombas Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box
Bombas Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box
Bombas
Bombas Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

Everybody loves high-quality socks and Bombas has a 4-pack of Snowflake calf socks in a bundle right now. The snowflake design is subtle enough that these socks can be worn year-round.

$70$50
WITH CODE BIGSALE20
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume

You look good — might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.

$63$50
WITH COUPON
The Plush Lounge Sock
The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth
The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER". 

$48$34
WITH CODE CBSCOZY
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Amazon
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

Elevate your friend's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands. 

$74$40
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug, Stainless Steel
Amazon
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug

This insulated mug from Yeti will be the essential gift for anyone who wants to keep a warm beverage with them wherever they go during winter.

$50
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Amazon
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more. 

$49$40
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

Gift some skincare glow with the Drunk Elephant jelly cleanser, available at Amazon.

$32
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.

$50$45
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass
Amazon
Zonegrace 4 pack 12 oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass

Keep your favorite drinks cold with this four-pack of insulated stainless steel wine glasses with four included metal straws.

$28
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Sephora
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit

Have a person in your life that loves to be sun-kissed? Score them a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. Sephora has you covered. 

$35

Stocking Stuffers Under $100 

Tea from Around the World Set
Tea from Around the World Set
Uncommon Goods
Tea from Around the World Set

Fill up many a Christmas stocking with this Uncommon Goods set of 10 teas from around the world.

$55
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.

$159$100
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. Spread the love with this 4-pack.

$95
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier

This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. Gift it to the wellness-obsessed friend in your life.

$60

 For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Adult on Your List This Christmas

How to Watch All the 2022 Hallmark Christmas Movies

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25

15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Count Down to the Holidays

The Best Housewarming Gifts They Will Love — And Actually Use

The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season

The Best Watches to Gift Men That Won’t Disappoint

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

These Host Gifts Will Guarantee You a Return Invite to Friendsgiving

Spanx Extended Cyber Monday Sale: Save 20% On Oprah-Approved Styles

 