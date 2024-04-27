Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy ushered in their impending nuptials with a spirited country-themed celebration on Friday evening.

Viall, 43, and Joy, 25, shared a delightful video on their Instagram accounts Saturday morning that offered a glimpse into the festivities that took place at the bride's picturesque family estate in Savannah, Georgia.

"The welcome party was giving love and country chic," the couple jointly captioned their post, encapsulating the essence of the evening.

The footage captured cherished moments of fun shared among family and friends, including notable personalities such as influencer Remi Bader and Bachelor Nation stars Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, and Victoria Fuller.

Among the highlights of the evening was the presence of the couple's precious 2-month-old daughter, River Rose, who was lovingly cradled in her parents' arms amidst the company of majestic white horses.

Joy exuded elegance in a silk dress, while Viall embraced the spirit of the occasion in a dapper black accessorized with a cowboy hat.

The couple shared a series of enchanting black-and-white photographs, capturing intimate moments of shared affection against the backdrop of the serene equine companions. "Welcome to the welcome party!!" they captioned the snapshots.

In February, the former reality star -- who rose to fame on seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before taking the reins as the Bachelor -- welcomed his first child with Joy, a baby girl named River Rose.

The couple joyfully announced the new member of their family through a heartwarming Instagram post. Photos captured the tender moments as they introduced their newborn to the world.

The caption, filled with love and sentiment, shared the meaningful inspiration behind the name—paying homage to Natalie's great-grandmother and niece. "River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024, named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗."

In August 2023, the couple -- who got engaged the previous January -- announced their "biggest dream came true" while revealing Joy's pregnancy.

In an interview with ET in September, the Viall Files podcast host confirmed he was "not really nervous" about the two major milestones coming up in his life.

"I've been waiting my whole life to be the father and I'm just excited to grow a family with Natalie and I can't wait for these unexpected challenges, and I can't wait to wake up in the middle of the night and feed her and do whatever it takes to raise her," Viall said. "I'm excited about whatever fatherhood is gonna bring."

While the year brought great change for the couple, Viall confirmed their little one on the way did not change their planned nuptials. "It's a lot to, you know, plan for baby and plan a wedding," he acknowledged, "but it's not changing the dates or anything like that... Dates are set and we're super excited for both."

As for when those wedding bells will officially ring, Viall confirmed that their daughter would make an appearance when they do tie the knot.

"She'll be there," he told ET. "Yeah, for sure."

