Nick Viall is going to be a girl dad! The former Bachelor and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, announced Wednesday on Instagram the sex of their baby.

In a sweet video set to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know," Nick and Natalie are seen standing in between a giant balloon with a question mark. The balloon's string also features a dozen or so small blue and pink balloons. After a quick look back at the camera, Nick pops the balloon with a needle, revealing a set of pink balloons and confetti to signal the couple is having a baby girl.

The couple hugged, and Natalie got a bit emotional, as she can be seen wiping away a tear or two of happiness.

The big reveal comes nearly a month after Nick and Natalie revealed on his podcast, The Viall Files, that he deliberately lied to a few friends about the baby's sex to see who has "a big mouth" and to "weed out the moles."

"We already know the gender. We're not revealing that yet," he shared on his podcast. "We have told some friends. But I’ve told some friends the wrong gender just to like, well, sometimes you have to weed out the moles, you know? So, every once in a while I'll just-- gotta know who you can trust and you don’t trust. And I’ll apologize in the future."

He continued, "Because you never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, 'Oh, I heard you're having a…' and then you know who it came from."

It was back on Aug. 8 when Nick, 42, and Natalie, 24, announced they were expecting their first baby together. The couple announced the pregnancy news seven months after Nick popped the question.

