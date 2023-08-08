Nick Viall is celebrating a new bundle of Joy! The former Bachelor star and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, have announced they're having a baby.

Viall, 42, and Joy, 24, each took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the baby news with a carousel post that included the couple posing in elegant outfits while cradling her baby bump. They're somewhere out on the fields, with Viall wearing a classic black-and-white suit (sans tie) and she's wearing a flowy white dress while showing off her baby bump and engagement ring.

The next photo shows a sonogram pic while the third photo offers a close-up look at the baby bump and, again, her engagement ring. The baby news comes nearly seven months after both took to Instagram and shared the engagement news with a slideshow of intimate and gleeful snapshots.

"For the rest of my life, it’s you," the couple captioned the posts.

The world first came to know the host of The Viall Files podcast when he appeared on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014. He was the runner-up, with former Georgia football player Josh Murray getting the final rose. After a stint on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, Viall returned to the national spotlight as The Bachelor for the franchise's 20th season.

Viall ultimately proposed to Montreal teacher Vanessa Grimaldi and they lived together in downtown Los Angeles before they broke up in 2017.

It was back in August 2022 when ET spoke with Viall, following his two-year anniversary with Joy, and he revealed at the time that he was "for sure" thinking about popping the question.

"We've been together two years and we live together, so obviously those conversations happen and it's certainly exciting to think about a future with her," Viall told ET. "I think she feels the same about me, which is exciting. I'm just very, very grateful to have the relationship that I have with her."

