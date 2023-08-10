Why Nick Viall Lied to Friends About Sex of Baby With Fiancée Natalie Joy
Nick Viall has trust issues. The former Bachelor and father-to-be admitted as much in the latest episode of his podcast, The Viall Files.
The 42-year-old and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, shared they've learned the sex of their baby, but Viall has chosen to lie about it to a few of his friends to see who has "a big mouth." Viall said he lied about the baby's sex to see if he can "weed out the moles."
"We already know the gender. We're not revealing that yet," he shared on his podcast. "We have told some friends. But I’ve told some friends the wrong gender just to like, well, sometimes you have to weed out the moles, you know? So, every once in a while I'll just-- gotta know who you can trust and you don’t trust. And I’ll apologize in the future."
He continued, "Because You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, 'Oh, I heard you're having a…' and then you know who it came from."
When asked how he'll know who exactly spilled the beans, Viall said he lied to a select few.
"Well, there’s a couple people," he said. "The people I told the wrong gender, you know, I wonder if they have a big mouth. So, if you know, maybe you don’t know."
On Tuesday, Viall and Joy each took to Instagram to announce the baby news with a carousel post that included the couple posing in elegant outfits while cradling her baby bump.
"For the rest of my life, it’s you," the couple captioned the posts.
Viall and Joy also spoke about "mourning" the part of their relationship where life revolved around just the two of them. And, pretty soon, it'll be "us" instead of "me and you."
"It’s weird to think that this time next year we’ll be lying with a baby or when we go to the lake house we’ll have a child," Viall said.
Back in January, Viall proposed to Joy after two years of dating.
