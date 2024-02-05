Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Welcome Their First Child

Nick Viall is officially a new dad.

The former reality star -- who rose to fame on seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before taking the reins as the Bachelor -- welcomed his first child with fiancée Natalie Joy, a baby girl named River Rose.

The couple joyfully revealed the latest member of their family through a heartwarming announcement on Instagram. A series of photos captured the tender moments as they introduced their newborn to the world.

The caption, filled with love and sentiment, shared the meaningful inspiration behind the name—paying homage to Natalie's great-grandmother and niece. "River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024, named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗."

Instagram

In August 2023, the couple -- who got engaged the previous January -- announced their "biggest dream came true" while revealing Joy's pregnancy.

Instagram

In an interview with ET in September, the Viall Files podcast host confirmed he was "not really nervous" about the two major milestones coming up in his life.

"I've been waiting my whole life to be the father and I'm just excited to grow a family with Natalie and I can't wait for these unexpected challenges, and I can't wait to wake up in the middle of the night and feed her and do whatever it takes to raise her," Viall said. "I'm excited about whatever fatherhood is gonna bring."

Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images

While the year brought great change for the couple, Viall confirmed their little one on the way did not change their planned nuptials. "It's a lot to, you know, plan for baby and plan a wedding," he acknowledged, "but it's not changing the dates or anything like that... Dates are set and we're super excited for both."

As for when those wedding bells will officially ring, Viall confirmed that their daughter would make an appearance when they do tie the knot.

"She'll be there," he told ET. "Yeah, for sure."

