New dad Nick Viall is opening up about the complications his fiancée, Natalie Joy, incurred while in labor with their daughter, River Rose, earlier this month.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, the Bachelor alum and his soon-to-be bride emotionally opened up about meeting their child for the first time.

"I pushed three times and she came out with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck several times, which I did not see until my mom showed us the footage that she took," Joy said of her childbirth. "And you just see [them] unwrapping the umbilical cord."

Viall noted that this was done "very calmly."

The 43-year-old former reality star said he was thankful that Joy showed him a TikTok video of how babies look upon being born so he was prepared. "It's a wild ride from boom-boom to the world," he shared. "Their heads are very soft. ...It's a very physical, intense process for the baby. ...But River came out. She had a bit of a bump on her head, but thank God that Natalie prepped me for that. I would've probably been freaking out."

That being said, Viall said of his seeing his daughter for the first time, "It was crazy. I honestly was like, 'Wow, she really is good looking.' I didn't know what to expect. ...I stuck out my finger and she grabbed it."

The former reality star also recalled hearing River cry and admitted he "can't talk about it without sobbing."

"I went over by River and started just kissing her and she just stopped crying," he said through tears. Joy chimed in, "She recognized his voice and she stopped crying."

Viall also gushed over his fiancée. "It was really something to see Natalie be a mom. Just seeing her with River and being a mom, it was awesome," he said, getting choked up.

Joy noted that River had to stay in the hospital two additional nights because she had jaundice, a condition produced when excess amounts of bilirubin circulating in the blood stream dissolve in the subcutaneous fat which cause a yellowish appearance of the skin and the whites of the eyes.

"Other than that, she passed all her tests," Joy said proudly.

