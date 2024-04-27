Tom Holland took to Instagram on Saturday to shower love on his girlfriend Zendaya as her latest movie, Challengers, hit theaters.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared a snapshot of the Challengers movie poster on his Instagram feed, accompanied by a caption that exuded excitement for the film's release. "I know what I’m doing this weekend!" Holland wrote, evidently eager to catch Zendaya's performance on the big screen.

He further showcased his enthusiasm on his Instagram Stories, sharing the movie's trailer and urging his followers to join in watching the "steamy" Luca Guadagnino-directed project.

"LETS GOOOO!" he cheered, tagging Zendaya in the post, demonstrating his unabashed pride in her accomplishments.

Tom Holland's Instagram Story - Instagram

Challengers features Zendaya in the role of Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach known for her unapologetic approach to the game. The plot unfolds as Tashi finds herself entangled in a complex web of relationships, including her marriage to a struggling champion and a confrontation with her past in the form of an old flame, portrayed by Josh O'Connor.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo earlier this month at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, the Emmy winner said she has been astounded by the sheer amount of love from not only her on and off-screen love interest, but her family and friends as well.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

While Holland was nowhere to be seen on the black carpet, it is possible that the Uncharted star was giving his longtime love her moment to shine before greeting her inside. At the London premiere, Holland skipped the carpet but was caught kissing and embracing his girlfriend inside the venue in photos and videos posted online.

In early March, near the beginning of Zendaya's Challengers press tour, Holland joined her for an appearance alongside her stylist and close friend, Law Roach, at the BNP Paribas Open. During the match, the Euphoria star and her British beau were seen goofing around during the game and jamming out to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston. One adorable pic posted online also showed Holland snapping photos of Zendaya as she spoke with the event's winner, Iga Swiatek.

While Holland has been sneakily showing up to support Zendaya as she promotes her new film, it's evident that the Cherry actor has had nothing to worry about all along as the only thing capable of stealing the show has been Zendaya's style.

During stops in Australia, London, Paris and Rome, the actress has given a new definition to "tennis chic" with dresses and looks inspired by the film and the sport at the center of the Luca Guadagnino flick.

Zendaya - Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

"I've really enjoyed this press tour. I think just the idea of tennis whites in general and kind of playing with that in each of my looks," she told ET. "It's just been fun, you know, just experimenting and building this other red carpet character."

For her looks over the last month, she and Roach have dabbled in everything from bedazzled tennis dresses to tennis-ball green get-ups and one gown with a person playing tennis on the front. For the Los Angeles premiere, however, the pair decided to keep it simple with a lacy black and pink gown designed by Vera Wang, which she said relates to the film in a way fans will understand after watching.

Zendaya - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"It's interesting 'cause we've had this dress for a while and it just felt like the right time to bring her out," Zendaya said, hinting that the look mirrors a potentially scandalous scene in a nightgown.

Challengers is in theaters now.

