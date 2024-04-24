With all of Zendaya’s tennis-core looks, as she travels the globe (serving up those tennis-ball stilettos) while attending premieres for her new flick, Challengers, one article of clothing from the movie trailer has been making waves. It’s an athletic-style grey T-shirt both she and her co-star Josh O’Connor are seen wearing that says, 'I TOLD YA.'

Lest we imagine that this is not a pivotal wardrobe moment for the film, Jonathan Anderson, the movie's costume director (and rising fashion diety,) wore a bespoke dress shirt with the same print to the premiere. Anderson is a designer who knows something about using fashion to generate a buzz — he created Carrie Bradshaw's unforgettable pigeon bag moment in And Just Like That season 2.

The Challengers movie premieres on April 26, when maybe we will get clued into the meaning behind the tee — or perhaps it's an intentional mystery. Regardless, expect to see this shirt everywhere this summer, especially at Challengers screenings. You can shop them now before they're gone.

What we know about the tee's origins is that a similar style was once worn by John F. Kennedy Jr, husband of eternal fashion icon Carolyn Bessette. We love this nod to American royalty channeled into a simple tee. We're not alone, Zendaya was spotted wearing the very same shirt this week in New York City. So shop yours now, and get aboard this easy-to-wear trend because it's a lot of fun.

