Style

Zendaya's 'I Told Ya' T-Shirt Seen in 'Challengers' — Here's Where to Buy Your Own Before They Sell out

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Challengers Movie Zendaya
MGM/ Challengers Movie Trailer
By Erica Radol
Published: 10:29 AM PDT, April 24, 2024

The 'Challengers' movie is serving up the next cheeky T-shirt trend, as seen on Zendaya and crew. We found it on sale for under $20.

With all of Zendaya’s tennis-core looks, as she travels the globe (serving up those tennis-ball stilettos) while attending premieres for her new flick, Challengers, one article of clothing from the movie trailer has been making waves. It’s an athletic-style grey T-shirt both she and her co-star Josh O’Connor are seen wearing that says, 'I TOLD YA.'

Lest we imagine that this is not a pivotal wardrobe moment for the film, Jonathan Anderson, the movie's costume director (and rising fashion diety,) wore a bespoke dress shirt with the same print to the premiere. Anderson is a designer who knows something about using fashion to generate a buzz — he created Carrie Bradshaw's unforgettable pigeon bag moment in And Just Like That season 2. 

The Challengers movie premieres on April 26, when maybe we will get clued into the meaning behind the tee — or perhaps it's an intentional mystery. Regardless, expect to see this shirt everywhere this summer, especially at Challengers screenings. You can shop them now before they're gone. 

'I TOLD YA' T-Shirt

'I TOLD YA' T-Shirt
TeePublic

'I TOLD YA' T-Shirt

This style from TeePublic is a ringer for the one worn by Zendaya but comes in additional colors if you prefer something other than gray. It's available in men's or women's fits and is 100% cotton or cotton blend, depending on the style. Even better — it's on sale right now for under $20. It's also a perfect gift for any Zendaya fan.

$22-25 $16-$18

Shop Now on TeePublic

What we know about the tee's origins is that a similar style was once worn by John F. Kennedy Jr, husband of eternal fashion icon Carolyn Bessette. We love this nod to American royalty channeled into a simple tee. We're not alone, Zendaya was spotted wearing the very same shirt this week in New York City. So shop yours now, and get aboard this easy-to-wear trend because it's a lot of fun.

Shop at TeePublic

Shop on Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

Best Lists

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

These Top 4 Spring Shoe Trends of 2024

Style

These Top 4 Spring Shoe Trends of 2024

The Best Under $100 Graduation Dresses for the Class of 2024

Style

The Best Under $100 Graduation Dresses for the Class of 2024

The 18 Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

Style

The 18 Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Spring Long

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

Style

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

The Best Spring Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Style

The Best Spring Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Be the Belle of the Ball in These Prom Dresses You Can Shop Online

Style

Be the Belle of the Ball in These Prom Dresses You Can Shop Online

 

 

Tags:

Latest News