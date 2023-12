'And Just Like That' Season 3 to Return in 2025: Everything We Know

And Just Like That, fans have another season to look forward to of the show. Max announced in August that its Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has been renewed for season 3. And on Wednesday, the streaming service announced that the show won't be returning until 2025 in a new montage clip promoting the upcoming third season.

None of the footage from the show was new as the cast and crew have seemingly not returned to record the hit show just yet, but fans are keen to get a resolution to the season 2 storylines.

In the wake of that confusing season 2 finale -- where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) say their goodbyes for five years and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) makes her triumphant return to the franchise for a brief cameo -- fans have some questions.

Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King shared the news of the show's renewal, stating, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3.”

Here's everything to know so far about season 3.

Premiere Date

The exact premiere date for season 3 of And Just Like That is currently unknown, but following the SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild strikes, there's been a delay in production. Season 1 aired in late 2021 and season 2 premiered in August 2023, leaving more than a year gap between the two installments.

Max announced in December that the show would be returning in 2025 in a promotional clip for several of its shows.

Who Will Appear in Season 3

Though the cast is currently unknown, it's safe to assume that Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) will be returning for season 3 as all three women serve as executive producers on the series. After Aidan made his exit, he seemed to think that he'd be gone for years, while Carrie quipped that it might be sooner than that.

Will Samantha Return?

Though Cattrall appeared in person for the season 2 finale, the actress did not seem open to future cameos when speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show in June.

"I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha," she said. "She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

When asked if she'd return for a potential season 3, Cattrall replied, "That's as far as I'm going to go."

Will Carrie and Aidan Stay Together?

Showrunner King spoke about the wording of Carrie's season 2 finale dialogue during the And Just Like That...The Writers Room Max podcast, specifically flagging Carrie's line, "Well, I may get some time off for good behavior."

King adds, "You would only say that if you're already going, 'It's not gonna be five years.' She's very cute, but she does go on to say, 'There will be others.'"

Though the ultimate fate of the couple is unknown, Parker did discuss the idea of bringing more of Carrie's exes back to the franchise while speaking with ET ahead of the season 2 premiere.

"There's not just one borough in New York, there are a lot of boroughs. And there's a lot of interesting people in New York and specifically, there's a lot of interesting men and I would think that Carrie is still curious enough to want to know what else is out there."

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That are currently streaming on Max.

