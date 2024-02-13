Nicole Ari Parker is getting ready to get back into the high-fashion world of And Just Like That...

The actress -- who plays Lisa Todd Wexley on the Max dramedy series -- spoke with ET at the Michael Kors 2024 Fall/Winter Fashion Show in New York City on Tuesday, where she joked about scoping out some potential wardrobe choices for her character in the forthcoming third season.

"I think I might give Molly a call, yeah, [costume designers] Molly Rodgers and Danny Santiago, yes," Parker said. "We go back to work in May, so you never know."

Parker has been part of the show since the first season, playing a documentarian, a mother of three, and the wife of aspiring politician Herbert Wexley (played by Hamilton star Christopher Jackson).

While filming begins in just a few months, Parker explained that she hasn't seen finished scripts yet, but has been briefed on a few major things to expect.

"I've just heard about some storylines," Parker shared. "But I'm sworn to secrecy."

Gotham/GC Images

This includes recent casting rumors that have been swirling, as Parker claimed, "I don't know anything about the cast. I don't."

"I just know we're going back, which is exciting," she added with a smile.

Max announced in August that its Sex and the City revival series -- starring original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis -- had been renewed for season 3. In December, the streaming service announced in a new montage clip promoting the upcoming third season that the show won't be returning until 2025.

Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King shared the news of the show's renewal at the time, stating, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And just like that, here comes season 3.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That... are currently streaming on Max.

