'And Just Like That' Season 3: Everything We Know

And Just Like That, we have another season to look forward to. Max announced this week that its Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has been renewed for season 3.

This Thursday marks the series season 2 finale, where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw's (John Corbett), seemingly blissful romance will be tested, and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will make her triumphant return to the franchise for a brief cameo.

Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King shared the news of the show's renewal earlier this week, saying, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3.”

Here's everything we know so far about season 3:

Premiere Date

The premiere date for season 3 of And Just Like That is currently unknown, but amid the SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild strikes, it's safe to say that it could be quite some time before the show is even ready to film much less premiere. Season 1 aired in late 2021, and season 2 premiered in August 2023, leaving more than a year gap between the two installments.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Who Will Appear in Season 3?

Though the cast is currently unknown, it's safe to assume that Parker as well as original stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) will be returning for season 3 as all three women serve as executive producers on the series.

Will Samantha Return?

Though Cattrall is appearing in person for the season 2 finale, the actress did not seem open to future cameos when speaking with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show back in June.

She shared, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

But when asked if she'd return for a potential season 3, Cattrall replied, "That's as far as I'm going to go," seemingly implying that her season 2 cameo was the extent of her time on the series.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Will Carrie and Aidan Stay Together?

Though the fate of the reunited couple is currently unknown, Parker did discuss the idea of bringing more of Carrie's exes back to the franchise while speaking with ET ahead of the season 2 premiere.

"There's not just one borough in New York, there's a lot of boroughs. And there's a lot of interesting people in New York and specifically, there's a lot of interesting men and I would think that Carrie is still curious enough to want to know what else is out there," Parker told ET of Carrie's romantic future.

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That are currently streaming on Max.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible Return to 'And Just Like That' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Sara Ramírez Slams 'Hack Job' Profile Criticizing Ché Diaz and 'AJLT'

'And Just Like That' Renewed for Season 3

'AJLT' Teases Kim Cattrall's Cameo: Watch the Season Finale Promo

Related Gallery