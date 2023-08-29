Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie Bradshaw's 'And Just Like That' Cat

Sarah Jessica Parker is adding another member to her family! On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Matthew Broderick, adopted Carrie Bradshaw's And Just Like That cat, who plays Shoe on the series.

"His off-camera name is Lotus. He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety," Parker captioned a series of pics and videos of the adorable feline. "Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022."

Parker ended her post by confirming the cat's identity, quipping, "If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

Parker's post came after the season 2 finale of Max's Sex and the City spinoff series, which featured the long-awaited return of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones.

In the scene, Carrie walks into her old apartment to prepare for her "Last Supper" meal when she receives a phone call from Sam, who informs her that she won't be able to make the dinner due to a delayed flight.

During the latest episode of the Max comedy's The Writers Room podcast, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared that the "amazing" moment when "Samantha kisses the phone" after saying goodbye to Carrie was "not in the script," adding, "It was totally [an instance of] an actor playing a moment. And it's really nice."

And Just Like That has been renewed for season 3, but with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild strikes, it's unclear when that season will begin to film.

RELATED CONTENT: