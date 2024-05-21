And just like that, Aidan Shaw is back.

John Corbett was spotted filming season 3 of Sex and the City's spinoff series, And Just Like That, in New York City on Tuesday and we couldn't help but wonder -- are we having deja vu? The on-again-off-again love interest of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) appears to be back in the fold, throwing stones at her window in what seems to be becoming a trend for the character. This after a vague, open-ended conclusion to their storyline in the show's season 2 finale, which saw Aidan bidding Carrie farewell so he could move to Virginia and care for his teen son for the next five years.

In photos obtained by ET, Corbett can be seen performing as Aidan with a cigarette dangling from his lips while holding a duffel bag in one hand.

In another shot, Corbett hugs his co-star in an off-screen moment as they're surrounded by crew members.

The exact premiere date for season 3 of Max's And Just Like That is currently unknown, but following the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes, there was a delay in production. Season 1 aired in late 2021 and season 2 premiered in August 2023, leaving more than a year gap between the two installments.

Max announced in December that the show would be returning in 2025 in a promotional clip for several of its shows.

Regarding Aidan's storyline, showrunner Michael Patrick King previously spoke about the wording of Carrie's season 2 finale dialogue during the And Just Like That...The Writers Room Max podcast, specifically flagging Carrie's line, "Well, I may get some time off for good behavior."

King added, "You would only say that if you're already going, 'It's not gonna be five years.' She's very cute, but she does go on to say, 'There will be others.'"

Though the ultimate fate of the couple is unknown, Parker did discuss the idea of bringing more of Carrie's exes back to the franchise while speaking with ET ahead of the season 2 premiere.

"There's not just one borough in New York, there are a lot of boroughs," she said. "And there's a lot of interesting people in New York and specifically, there's a lot of interesting men and I would think that Carrie is still curious enough to want to know what else is out there."

More recently, Parker teased more "layers" ahead and described the upcoming season as having a "soufflé quality."

"It just feels really lovely," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show.

As the actress put it, "There will be layers and complexity and complications as there always are -- certainly in Carrie's life."

Regarding the rest of the season 3 cast, it's safe to assume that Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) will be returning for season 3 as all three women serve as executive producers on the series.

Additionally, Nicole Ari Parker spoke with ET about going "back to work" on the show in a few months time, confirming her return. A May 2024 table read Instagram post from Parker also tagged Mario Cantone and Sarita Choudhury, which seems to confirm they will also be returning for the new season.

Rosie O'Donnell is set to join the cast, with the actress and comedian sharing an Instagram post of her script and revealing that she'll be playing a character called "Mary." (She also happened to share the title of the premiere episode -- "Outlook Good.")

