While moving homes is an exciting occasion, you know it can also be a very stressful journey to finally get there. It's a significant milestone worth celebrating, but finding that perfect housewarming gift can be like finding a needle in a haystack. The best kind of housewarming gift is one that is both thoughtful and functional. Not only will they think of you each time they use the gift, but they’ll also appreciate that it adds a touch of style to their new home.

It would be a faux pas to show up empty-handed when finally stepping into your friend's or family's new digs, so we've found housewarming gifts that will make any space feel more like a home. Often times these initial gifts are shuffled around with moving boxes, lost and forgotten. Whether it's eye-catching oven mitts, a quality vacuum, or a fresh candle, the best housewarming gifts are certain-to-be-appreciated no matter if they are gifted to someone in their first apartment or a new homeowner.

Moving into a new house or apartment is expensive, but the gifts you give don't have to be. We've found ideas for people with all types of interests, adorable personalized options, and truly unique pieces that will delight even the pickiest friends. Next time you’re invited to a housewarming party, shop our selection of the best housewarming gifts that people will actually want to use and not throw out with the moving boxes.

Uncommon Goods State Spoon Rest Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods State Spoon Rest These hand-sculpted pottery spoon rests are designed to show love for your home state. The back is stamped with the state's name and a delicate leaf of its tree, making each rest a one-of-a-kind, functional work of art. $28 Shop Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Amazon Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly making it great for pour-over coffees and it has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. $165 Shop Now

Aesop Industrious Gift Set Aesop Aesop Industrious Gift Set Every bathroom needs soap, but don't give them just any soap. Give them this time-honored trio from Aesop that will give them clean and soft hands. The gift set includes their Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, and Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash. $75 Shop Now

BaubleBar Ombre Name Custom Blanket BaubleBar BaubleBar Ombre Name Custom Blanket You can adorn their house in custom creations from BaubleBar with their wide selection of blankets and throws. The oversized and durable blanket fits over a queen-sized bed for a cozy, yet stylish gift. $118 $94 WITH CODE BB20 Shop Now

Ordinary Habit Quotidian Bundle Ordinary Habit Ordinary Habit Quotidian Bundle The gorgeous and limited-edition bundle from Ordinary Habit includes a hand-tufted pillow and 500-piece matching puzzle. You'll be gifting your friend a statement piece for their couch and a fun activity that could also work as art. $205 $175 Shop Now

The Always Pan 2.0 Our Place The Always Pan 2.0 This isn't just any pan, it's the Always Pan 2.0 that replaces a fry pan, bake pan, braise pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not only will it free up space in their new kitchen, but it comes in a variety of stylish colors. $150 $115 AT OUR PLACE Shop Now

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day

Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day

10 Best Tower Fans to Keep You Cool at Home

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring

Ellen DeGeneres Talks Finding Her 'Forever Home' With Portia de Rossi

Echelon Exercise Bikes and Rowing Machines Are On Sale Right Now

10 Oprah-Approved Mother's Day Gifts That Mom Will Love