Shopping

The 20 Best Housewarming Gifts That They'll Actually Put to Good Use

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Housewarming Gifts
Getty

While moving homes is an exciting occasion, you know it can also be a very stressful journey to finally get there. It's a significant milestone worth celebrating, but finding that perfect housewarming gift can be like finding a needle in a haystack. The best kind of housewarming gift is one that is both thoughtful and functional. Not only will they think of you each time they use the gift, but they’ll also appreciate that it adds a touch of style to their new home.

It would be a faux pas to show up empty-handed when finally stepping into your friend's or family's new digs, so we've found housewarming gifts that will make any space feel more like a home. Often times these initial gifts are shuffled around with moving boxes, lost and forgotten. Whether it's eye-catching oven mitts, a quality vacuum, or a fresh candle, the best housewarming gifts are certain-to-be-appreciated no matter if they are gifted to someone in their first apartment or a new homeowner. 

Moving into a new house or apartment is expensive, but the gifts you give don't have to be. We've found ideas for people with all types of interests, adorable personalized options, and truly unique pieces that will delight even the pickiest friends. Next time you’re invited to a housewarming party, shop our selection of the best housewarming gifts that people will actually want to use and not throw out with the moving boxes.

Dusen Dusen Stripe Oven Mitt
Dusen Dusen Stripe Oven Mitt
Nordstrom
Dusen Dusen Stripe Oven Mitt

Shopping for an amateur baker or chef? Upgrade their boring oven mitts to these vibrant and colorful ones from Nordstrom. 

$24
Uncommon Goods State Spoon Rest
Uncommon Goods State Spoon Rest
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods State Spoon Rest

These hand-sculpted pottery spoon rests are designed to show love for your home state. The back is stamped with the state's name and a delicate leaf of its tree, making each rest a one-of-a-kind, functional work of art. 

$28
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy to use K-Mini single serve coffee maker makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100$90
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Amazon
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly making it great for pour-over coffees and it has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. 

$165
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Amazon
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the home cook in your life. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives. 

$74
Aesop Industrious Gift Set
Aesop Industrious Gift Set
Aesop
Aesop Industrious Gift Set

Every bathroom needs soap, but don't give them just any soap. Give them this time-honored trio from Aesop that will give them clean and soft hands. The gift set includes their Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, and Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash.

$75
BaubleBar Ombre Name Custom Blanket
Ombre Name Custom Blanket
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Ombre Name Custom Blanket

You can adorn their house in custom creations from BaubleBar with their wide selection of blankets and throws.  The oversized and durable blanket fits over a queen-sized bed for a cozy, yet stylish gift. 

$118$94
WITH CODE BB20
Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit
Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit
Amazon
Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit

There’s something magical about a fire place or firepit. Napoli Mini Fire Pits are smokeless, odorless, safe, and charming for an instant mood booster and soul soother.

$50$26
Ordinary Habit Quotidian Bundle
Ordinary Habit Quotidian Bundle: Puzzle + Pillow by Studio Proba
Ordinary Habit
Ordinary Habit Quotidian Bundle

The gorgeous and limited-edition bundle from Ordinary Habit includes a hand-tufted pillow and 500-piece matching puzzle. You'll be gifting your friend a statement piece for their couch and a fun activity that could also work as art.

$205$175
The Always Pan 2.0
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
The Always Pan 2.0

This isn't just any pan, it's the Always Pan 2.0 that replaces a fry pan, bake pan, braise pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not only will it free up space in their new kitchen, but it comes in a variety of stylish colors. 

$150$115 AT OUR PLACE
Homesick New Home Candle
Homesick New Home Candle
Homesick
Homesick New Home Candle

Give them this candle from Homesick and they can keep that new home smell even longer with notes of linen and jasmine. 

$38$29
West Elm Estelle Colored Glass Stemmed Wine Glass
West Elm Estelle Colored Glass Stemmed Wine Glass
West Elm
West Elm Estelle Colored Glass Stemmed Wine Glass

Bring some color to the dinner table with these handcrafted wine glasses that come in ten different shades. Each glass is hand blown by a Polish artisan.

$185
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box
Harry & David
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box

Go wild with this classic pairing of chocolate-covered cherries and red wine for a housewarming gift basket they'll adore.

$60
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Mokara Candle

Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. 

$37
Sur La Table Jardin Kitchen Towels
Sur La Table Jardin Kitchen Towels
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Jardin Kitchen Towels

Gift your friend or family a fresh set of beautiful tea towels to decorate their kitchen — perfect for spring hosting and entertaining.

$25
Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue Vintage Board Game Bookshelf Collection
Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue Vintage Board Game Bookshelf Collection
Amazon
Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue Vintage Board Game Bookshelf Collection

If this is your friend's first place, help them host game night with these sophisticated versions of the beloved classics. Hidden in a vintage-style book, you have all the boards and pieces to play Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue.

$110
Le Creuset 3 1/2 Quart Stoneware Casserole & Platter Lid
Le Creuset 3 1/2 Quart Stoneware Casserole & Platter Lid
Nordstrom
Le Creuset 3 1/2 Quart Stoneware Casserole & Platter Lid

Basically an all star baking dish, this stoneware casserole dish with a platter lid delivers perfectly cooked food and easy clean up. The beautiful dish is freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe. 

$125
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Space NK
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands. 

$40
Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Wayfair
Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum is powered by the Dyson digital motor V10, the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. It drops into the wall- mounted dock, to recharge it and tidily store tools, so it’s ready to grab and go.

$550$450
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Fill the home with the soothing aromas of essential oils using this stunning Vitruvi diffuser. 

$123

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day

Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day

10 Best Tower Fans to Keep You Cool at Home

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring

Ellen DeGeneres Talks Finding Her 'Forever Home' With Portia de Rossi

Echelon Exercise Bikes and Rowing Machines Are On Sale Right Now

10 Oprah-Approved Mother's Day Gifts That Mom Will Love