The 20 Best Housewarming Gifts That They'll Actually Put to Good Use
While moving homes is an exciting occasion, you know it can also be a very stressful journey to finally get there. It's a significant milestone worth celebrating, but finding that perfect housewarming gift can be like finding a needle in a haystack. The best kind of housewarming gift is one that is both thoughtful and functional. Not only will they think of you each time they use the gift, but they’ll also appreciate that it adds a touch of style to their new home.
It would be a faux pas to show up empty-handed when finally stepping into your friend's or family's new digs, so we've found housewarming gifts that will make any space feel more like a home. Often times these initial gifts are shuffled around with moving boxes, lost and forgotten. Whether it's eye-catching oven mitts, a quality vacuum, or a fresh candle, the best housewarming gifts are certain-to-be-appreciated no matter if they are gifted to someone in their first apartment or a new homeowner.
Moving into a new house or apartment is expensive, but the gifts you give don't have to be. We've found ideas for people with all types of interests, adorable personalized options, and truly unique pieces that will delight even the pickiest friends. Next time you’re invited to a housewarming party, shop our selection of the best housewarming gifts that people will actually want to use and not throw out with the moving boxes.
Shopping for an amateur baker or chef? Upgrade their boring oven mitts to these vibrant and colorful ones from Nordstrom.
These hand-sculpted pottery spoon rests are designed to show love for your home state. The back is stamped with the state's name and a delicate leaf of its tree, making each rest a one-of-a-kind, functional work of art.
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy to use K-Mini single serve coffee maker makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly making it great for pour-over coffees and it has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design.
Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the home cook in your life. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives.
Every bathroom needs soap, but don't give them just any soap. Give them this time-honored trio from Aesop that will give them clean and soft hands. The gift set includes their Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, and Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash.
You can adorn their house in custom creations from BaubleBar with their wide selection of blankets and throws. The oversized and durable blanket fits over a queen-sized bed for a cozy, yet stylish gift.
There’s something magical about a fire place or firepit. Napoli Mini Fire Pits are smokeless, odorless, safe, and charming for an instant mood booster and soul soother.
The gorgeous and limited-edition bundle from Ordinary Habit includes a hand-tufted pillow and 500-piece matching puzzle. You'll be gifting your friend a statement piece for their couch and a fun activity that could also work as art.
This isn't just any pan, it's the Always Pan 2.0 that replaces a fry pan, bake pan, braise pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not only will it free up space in their new kitchen, but it comes in a variety of stylish colors.
Give them this candle from Homesick and they can keep that new home smell even longer with notes of linen and jasmine.
Bring some color to the dinner table with these handcrafted wine glasses that come in ten different shades. Each glass is hand blown by a Polish artisan.
Go wild with this classic pairing of chocolate-covered cherries and red wine for a housewarming gift basket they'll adore.
Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
Gift your friend or family a fresh set of beautiful tea towels to decorate their kitchen — perfect for spring hosting and entertaining.
If this is your friend's first place, help them host game night with these sophisticated versions of the beloved classics. Hidden in a vintage-style book, you have all the boards and pieces to play Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue.
Basically an all star baking dish, this stoneware casserole dish with a platter lid delivers perfectly cooked food and easy clean up. The beautiful dish is freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe.
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
This vacuum is powered by the Dyson digital motor V10, the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. It drops into the wall- mounted dock, to recharge it and tidily store tools, so it’s ready to grab and go.
Fill the home with the soothing aromas of essential oils using this stunning Vitruvi diffuser.
