Mother's Day is coming up quickly, which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for the superhero woman in your life is officially on. Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandma, wife, mother-in-law or even just a friend, we know one thing for certain: you can never go wrong with gifting something personalized just for them — especially on a holiday as endearing as Mother's Day.

Sure, we all love receiving a more luxurious, splurge-worthy gift from time to time. But a personalized gift helps to show that you care in a more thoughtful (oftentimes even unforgettable) way. And with so many unique and personalized gifts to shop, you can be sure that you're gifting your mother with something that's well-suited to her and her personality.

From monogrammed totes to personalized jewelry, engraved goodies, customizable photo frames and more, there are so many great options to incorporate a more meaningful touch into your Mother's Day gift-giving this year — and from top brands like Uncommon Goods, BaubleBar, Cuyana, Anthropologie and Amazon, no less.

Ahead, browse ET's picks for personalized gifts that your mom will treasure on Mother's Day and beyond. Plus, check out the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon, and shop diamond jewelry that will make mom sparkle.

Away The Carry On Away Away The Carry On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. $275 Shop Now

Thank You, Mom Candle Homesick Candles Thank You, Mom Candle Fill your home with the essence of love with the help of Homesick's ethereal Mother's Day candle — available to personalize with a custom note on the box, too. $38 $29 Shop Now

