Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day
If there's anyone who deserves a day (or 10) completely dedicated to self-care, it's the mothers in our lives.
While we think moms should be pampered every day, Mother's Day serves as a reminder to take care of some of the most important women we know. Treating mom to a salon, massage or nail appointment feels like a no-brainer, but what if you could give her all the rest and relaxation of a spa without leaving the comfort of her home?
To help you give the mom in your life the at-home spa day of her dreams, we've found everything you need to transform any space into a soothing spa environment. First, set the mood with some ambiance: think scented candles, white noise and essential oil diffusers. Next, pick out a treatment you know she'll love, whether it be a manicure set, heavenly-smelling bath products or a high-tech facial device. Finally, make her feel cozy with a decadent robe, fuzzy slippers or new pajama set.
Below, shop our favorite products for bringing the spa home to mom this Mother's Day. For even more ways to pamper her, check out the best face masks for every skin type and the best beauty tools of 2023.
There's something about a matching set of pajamas that feels so luxurious — especially in SKIMS' ultra-soft modal fabric.
The soothing, mouth-watering aromas of almond make this gift set from French skincare brand L'Occitane a cut above the rest. This decadent set includes a nourishing shower oil, shampoo, conditioner, hand cream and body cream to delight her senses.
Upgrade her self-care ritual with naturally pain relieving epsom salts and bubble bath in an aromatic lavender scent.
A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device used by Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston. The NuFACE targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go.
A luxurious pair of eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
A cozy hood adorns this robe, which is generously oversized without being too heavy. This is the perfect blanket to curl up on the couch, wrap up after a bath, or dress in for a spa day.
This bamboo bath caddy holds hair and beauty products, a tablet and perhaps a glass of wine as the day washes away.
An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket to help Mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.
The comforting scents of lavender and chamomile combined with a stunning hand-blown glass vessel makes this candle the perfect gift.
The Mani System from Olive & June has everything you need for an at-home manicure. The kit includes the brand's patented Poppy polish bottle handle, cuticle serum, polish remover pot, clean-up brush, nail buffer, nail clippers, nail file, top coat and a nail polish color of your choice.
Dry, damaged hair can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask that Briogeo promises is clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.
This brightening and hydrating mask works to strengthen skin's barrier.
Fill the home with the soothing aromas of essential oils using this stunning Vitruvi diffuser.
White noise machines are ideal for restless sleepers in need of a calming night of uninterrupted relaxation.
Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep her cozy all day long.
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
Stream her favorite tunes or soothing spa sounds with Bose's mini waterproof speaker.
Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.
Made of eco-friendly tencel modal, these classic menswear-inspired pajamas are equally cute and cozy.
Give the gift of baby-smooth feet with this skin-soothing foot peel mask.
The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
