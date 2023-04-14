Shopping

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day

By Lauren Gruber
If there's anyone who deserves a day (or 10) completely dedicated to self-care, it's the mothers in our lives.

While we think moms should be pampered every day, Mother's Day serves as a reminder to take care of some of the most important women we know. Treating mom to a salon, massage or nail appointment feels like a no-brainer, but what if you could give her all the rest and relaxation of a spa without leaving the comfort of her home?  

To help you give the mom in your life the at-home spa day of her dreams, we've found everything you need to transform any space into a soothing spa environment. First, set the mood with some ambiance: think scented candles, white noise and essential oil diffusers. Next, pick out a treatment you know she'll love, whether it be a manicure set, heavenly-smelling bath products or a high-tech facial device. Finally, make her feel cozy with a decadent robe, fuzzy slippers or new pajama set

Below, shop our favorite products for bringing the spa home to mom this Mother's Day. For even more ways to pamper her, check out the best face masks for every skin type and the best beauty tools of 2023.

SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set

There's something about a matching set of pajamas that feels so luxurious — especially in SKIMS' ultra-soft modal fabric.

$118
L'Occitane Almond Collection
L'Occitane Almond Collection
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Almond Collection

The soothing, mouth-watering aromas of almond make this gift set from French skincare brand L'Occitane a cut above the rest. This decadent set includes a nourishing shower oil, shampoo, conditioner, hand cream and body cream to delight her senses. 

$64
Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution and Foaming Bath
Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution and Foaming Bath
Amazon
Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Soaking Solution and Foaming Bath

Upgrade her self-care ritual with naturally pain relieving epsom salts and bubble bath in an aromatic lavender scent.

$24$22
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Amazon
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device used by Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston. The NuFACE targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go.

$245$196
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

A luxurious pair of eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75$49
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

A cozy hood adorns this robe, which is generously oversized without being too heavy. This is the perfect blanket to curl up on the couch, wrap up after a bath, or dress in for a spa day.

$158$122
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
Amazon
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy

This bamboo bath caddy holds hair and beauty products, a tablet and perhaps a glass of wine as the day washes away. 

$43
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby
Bearaby Cotton Napper

An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket to help Mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.

$249
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender
Amazon
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender

The comforting scents of lavender and chamomile combined with a stunning hand-blown glass vessel makes this candle the perfect gift.

$50
Olive & June The Mani System
Olive & June The Mani System
Olive & June
Olive & June The Mani System

The Mani System from Olive & June has everything you need for an at-home manicure. The kit includes the brand's patented Poppy polish bottle handle, cuticle serum, polish remover pot, clean-up brush, nail buffer, nail clippers, nail file, top coat and a nail polish color of your choice. 

$55 AND UP
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Amazon
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Dry, damaged hair can sometimes need extra love. Slather on this deep conditioning mask that Briogeo promises is clinically proven to deliver intense hydration that strengthens and repairs your hair. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

$39
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Amazon
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel

This brightening and hydrating mask works to strengthen skin's barrier. 

$32
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Amazon
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Fill the home with the soothing aromas of essential oils using this stunning Vitruvi diffuser. 

$123
Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine
Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine

White noise machines are ideal for restless sleepers in need of a calming night of uninterrupted relaxation.

$110
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper

Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep her cozy all day long.

$95
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$19$16
WITH COUPON
Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Stream her favorite tunes or soothing spa sounds with Bose's mini waterproof speaker.

$119$99
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush
Amazon
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush

Available in 11 colors, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to not only ensure a deep cleanse, but also lift, firm and tone problem areas.

$99$69
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Crop Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Crop Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Crop Pajamas

Made of eco-friendly tencel modal, these classic menswear-inspired pajamas are equally cute and cozy.

$69
DERMORA Foot Peel Mask
DERMORA Foot Peel Mask
Amazon
DERMORA Foot Peel Mask

Give the gift of baby-smooth feet with this skin-soothing foot peel mask.

$25$17
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
SLIP Silk Queen Pillowcase
Amazon
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase

The Slip Silk Pillowcase (a product loved by Victoria Beckham) is not absorbent like cotton pillowcases, so nighttime beauty creams and treatments stay put on skin and hair so they can work their magic.

$86

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

