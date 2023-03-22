Vanessa Hudgens Introduces Know Beauty With New Acne-Clearing Clay Face Mask, Available on Amazon
Whether it's a cream, clay, gel or charcoal, face masks are known for offering some well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown.
Even stars like Vanessa Hudgens have bad skin days, which is why the actress and singer is launching a mask for acne-prone skin with her new skincare line, Know Beauty. The Glacial Bay Clay Mask claims to tackle acne, hyperpigmentation and uneven texture in just four minutes with the help of Canadian colloidal clay, lactic acid, and giant sea kelp.
Know Beauty's first product captures the natural power of Canadian glaciers, using harvested colloidal clay to draw out imperfections in minutes.
Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, so there's a perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day. Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Is the weather making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you.
Here are some of ET's top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now — all available on Amazon. In need of more beauty inspiration? Check out the best beauty products on Amazon and our favorite sunscreens for spring.
Replenish your skin overnight with this brightening and hydrating mask that works to strengthen your skin's barrier.
Simply mix this viral clay powder with water before applying for your smoothest skin yet.
Getting plump, bouncy skin overnight isn't just a dream, thanks to e.l.f.'s hyaluronic acid and peptide-infused sleeping mask.
Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone.
This top-rated mask from innisfree uses the power of Korean jeju mandarins to brighten tired skin.
A dream team of purifying clay and energizing caffeine work to brighten and tighten skin.
Not only does this marshmallow root mask smell amazing, but it also claims to deliver a powerful dose of hydration while treating uneven skin tones.
Turmeric isn't just for the spice cabinet — the aromatic root can also brighten your skin when used in masks.
This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
Oily, acne-prone skin is no match for BOLDEN's deep-cleansing clay mask.
