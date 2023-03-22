Shopping

Vanessa Hudgens Introduces Know Beauty With New Acne-Clearing Clay Face Mask, Available on Amazon

By Lauren Gruber‍ ‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether it's a cream, clay, gel or charcoal, face masks are known for offering some well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown. 

Even stars like Vanessa Hudgens have bad skin days, which is why the actress and singer is launching a mask for acne-prone skin with her new skincare line, Know Beauty. The Glacial Bay Clay Mask claims to tackle acne, hyperpigmentation and uneven texture in just four minutes with the help of Canadian colloidal clay, lactic acid, and giant sea kelp.

KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
Amazon
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay

Know Beauty's first product captures the natural power of Canadian glaciers, using harvested colloidal clay to draw out imperfections in minutes.

$35$25
WITH COUPON

Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, so there's a perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day. Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Is the weather making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you. 

Here are some of ET's top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now — all available on Amazon. In need of more beauty inspiration? Check out the best beauty products on Amazon and our favorite sunscreens for spring.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel
Amazon
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel

Replenish your skin overnight with this brightening and hydrating mask that works to strengthen your skin's barrier. 

$32
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay
Amazon
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Simply mix this viral clay powder with water before applying for your smoothest skin yet.

$15
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Sleep Mask
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Sleep Mask
Amazon
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Sleep Mask

Getting plump, bouncy skin overnight isn't just a dream, thanks to e.l.f.'s hyaluronic acid and peptide-infused sleeping mask.

$10
Ustawi Red Clay Mask
Ustawi Red Clay Mask
Amazon
Ustawi Red Clay Mask

Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. 

$37
innisfree Tangerine Brightening & Pore Caring Sleeping Mask
innisfree Tangerine Brightening & Pore Caring Sleeping Mask
Amazon
innisfree Tangerine Brightening & Pore Caring Sleeping Mask

This top-rated mask from innisfree uses the power of Korean jeju mandarins to brighten tired skin.

$26
Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask
Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask
Amazon
Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask

A dream team of purifying clay and energizing caffeine work to brighten and tighten skin.

$42
bliss Mighty Marshmallow Brightening & Hydrating Face Mask
bliss Mighty Marshmallow Brightening & Hydrating Face Mask
Amazon
bliss Mighty Marshmallow Brightening & Hydrating Face Mask

Not only does this marshmallow root mask smell amazing, but it also claims to deliver a powerful dose of hydration while treating uneven skin tones.

$15
KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask
KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask
Amazon
KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask

Turmeric isn't just for the spice cabinet — the aromatic root can also brighten your skin when used in masks.

$18
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.

$22
BOLDEN Clear Skin Clay Mask
BOLDEN Clear Skin Clay Mask
Amazon
BOLDEN Clear Skin Clay Mask

Oily, acne-prone skin is no match for BOLDEN's deep-cleansing clay mask.

$18

