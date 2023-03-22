Whether it's a cream, clay, gel or charcoal, face masks are known for offering some well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown.

Even stars like Vanessa Hudgens have bad skin days, which is why the actress and singer is launching a mask for acne-prone skin with her new skincare line, Know Beauty. The Glacial Bay Clay Mask claims to tackle acne, hyperpigmentation and uneven texture in just four minutes with the help of Canadian colloidal clay, lactic acid, and giant sea kelp.

Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, so there's a perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day. Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Is the weather making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you.

Here are some of ET's top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now — all available on Amazon. In need of more beauty inspiration? Check out the best beauty products on Amazon and our favorite sunscreens for spring.

Ustawi Red Clay Mask Amazon Ustawi Red Clay Mask Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. $37 Shop Now

