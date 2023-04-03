Shopping

The Best Nail Colors for Spring 2023: Score Shades of the Season for Less at the Amazon Beauty Event

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Best Nail Colors for Spring 2023
Getty

Home manicurists understand: There's something soothing about slowly brushing beautiful shades of nail polish onto each of your fingertips. Not only does this hobby double as self-care, but it's also a more affordable option than heading to the nail salon every week.

A bottle of nail polish is typically cheaper than a visit to the salon for a manicure, so painting your nails at home is a great option to save money. If you're tightening your purse strings, you'll be eager to learn that Amazon's Spring Beauty Event is happening now, meaning you can save even more on top brands of polish, including some shades from essie and OPI. Only running from April 2 to April 8 (and full of great deals), you'll want to be sure to jump on these savings fast before they sell out.

With spring in full swing, we are loving the marked-down shades of polish suited for the warmer weather during this sale. Perfectly peachy pastels, gorgeous gradients of green and shimmery pinks that remind of us spring blooms are all on our list for the current season. Below, we've rounded up spring-inspired nail polishes that are sure to garner compliments.

Spring Nail Polish from essie

essie Don't Burst My Bubble
essie Don't Burst My Bubble
Amazon
essie Don't Burst My Bubble

essie Don't Burst My Bubble is basically lilac with a bang. The punchy color will have you smiling every time you look down at your hands. 

$10$9
essie Feel The Fizzle
essie Feel The Fizzle
Amazon
essie Feel The Fizzle

This shimmery pink is extremely sheer, creating a very understated look until the light hits it: then it's all sparkle. 

$10$9
essie Ride The Soundwave
essie Ride The Soundwave
Amazon
essie Ride The Soundwave

You'll want to throw on a swimsuit when you put on this blue that's perfect for pool days.

$10$9
essie In The You-niverse
essie In The You-niverse
Amazon
essie In The You-niverse

Looking for that perfect pink for spring? Luckily, essie has you covered with this newly released bright pink.

$10$9
essie It's High Time
essie It's High Time
Amazon
essie It's High Time

Here's a great green option to try this spring. Leaning more on the mint side, it's a pastel that could be worn for Easter.

$10$9
essie You're Scent-sational
essie You're Scent-sational
Amazon
essie You're Scent-sational

Match the sunny days of spring and daffodils when you wear this adorable yellow. 

$10$9

Spring Nail Polish from OPI

OPI Mind-full of Glitter
OPI Mind-full of Glitter
Amazon
OPI Mind-full of Glitter

This vegan, glitter polish from OPI is glamorous and dazzling. Filled with golden glitter you can also see some pink shifts in the right light. 

$12
OPI Kind of a Twig Deal
OPI Kind of a Twig Deal
Amazon
OPI Kind of a Twig Deal

You can never go wrong with a neutral pink and it looks especially great in the spring. We love this vegan and cruelty-free option from OPI.

$12$9
OPI Data Peach
OPI Nail Lacquer in Data Peach
Amazon
OPI Data Peach

Imagine peach mixed with pearl and that's what you'll get when you wear the Data Peach shade.

$11
OPI Spring Break the Internet
OPI Spring Break the Internet
Amazon
OPI Spring Break the Internet

We love this shimmery and glittery bright pink as much as we love its name "Spring Break the Internet." The bold color can transition easily from spring to summer.

$11
OPI I Sold My Crypto
OPI I Sold My Crypto
Amazon
OPI I Sold My Crypto

The days are filled with more sunshine, which means your nails will have even more sparkle when you step outside. Think how dazzling your nails will look in the rays when wearing this shimmery purple. 

$11
OPI Clear Your Cash
OPI Clear Your Cash
Amazon
OPI Clear Your Cash

Green polish is big this spring. If you're new to green nail colors, this pastel shade is a good way to ease yourself into the trend. 

$14
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Me, Myself and OPI Spring ‘23 Collection
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Me, Myself and OPI Spring ‘23 Collection
Amazon
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Me, Myself and OPI Spring ‘23 Collection

Try out a few of OPI's best nail polishes for spring with this four-piece collection. They come in mini bottles so you won't have to worry about them drying out before you use them up. 

$20

