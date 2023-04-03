Home manicurists understand: There's something soothing about slowly brushing beautiful shades of nail polish onto each of your fingertips. Not only does this hobby double as self-care, but it's also a more affordable option than heading to the nail salon every week.

A bottle of nail polish is typically cheaper than a visit to the salon for a manicure, so painting your nails at home is a great option to save money. If you're tightening your purse strings, you'll be eager to learn that Amazon's Spring Beauty Event is happening now, meaning you can save even more on top brands of polish, including some shades from essie and OPI. Only running from April 2 to April 8 (and full of great deals), you'll want to be sure to jump on these savings fast before they sell out.

With spring in full swing, we are loving the marked-down shades of polish suited for the warmer weather during this sale. Perfectly peachy pastels, gorgeous gradients of green and shimmery pinks that remind of us spring blooms are all on our list for the current season. Below, we've rounded up spring-inspired nail polishes that are sure to garner compliments.

Spring Nail Polish from essie

Spring Nail Polish from OPI

OPI I Sold My Crypto Amazon OPI I Sold My Crypto The days are filled with more sunshine, which means your nails will have even more sparkle when you step outside. Think how dazzling your nails will look in the rays when wearing this shimmery purple. $11 Shop Now

OPI Clear Your Cash Amazon OPI Clear Your Cash Green polish is big this spring. If you're new to green nail colors, this pastel shade is a good way to ease yourself into the trend. $14 Shop Now

