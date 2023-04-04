For someone willing to make their own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those, beauty tools are the perfect items to add to your hair and beauty routine this spring.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to any skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and a dupe of the hair multi-styler that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your daily skincare and beauty routine.

Right now, Amazon is offering massive discounts on some of the best skincare and haircare tools on the market as part of the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event. Enjoy up to 40% off at-home facials with FOREO's UFO device and PMD's microdermabrasion system or create flawless blowouts with Revlon's new curling tool.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools for spring 2023 to improve your hair and skincare routine ahead.

Best Skincare Tools for Spring 2023

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro Amazon PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. $300 $188 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $14 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Sephora Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck. $195 Shop Now

Best Haircare Tools for Spring 2023

Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow drying brush from Revlon. Get a salon quality blow out at home without the fuss, just section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume. $40 Shop Now

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Amazon Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Here's an idea to sleep your way to beauty: The Slip Silk Pillowcase. It's a product Victoria Beckham loves -- it's not absorbent, so the night time beauty creams and treatments stay on your face and hair to work their magic instead of landing on your cotton pillow case. $86 Shop Now

T3 Singlepass Ceramic T3 T3 Singlepass Ceramic This T3 straightening iron is an award-winner — and for good reason. With its ceramic plates and T3 Singlepass technology, users can tap into the benefits of shiny, sleek hair — all within the comforts of their own home. $180 Shop Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, there's no harm in checking to see if the elusive tool is in stock. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways. $430 Shop Now

Best Hair Removal Tools for Spring 2023

Waxing Kit Amazon Waxing Kit If you're into DIY beauty, this waxing kit is made for a busy people who don't have a lot time to get to the salon. $55 $42 Shop Now

Best Teeth Whitening Tools for Spring 2023

Best Makeup Tools for Spring 2023

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have. This beauty blender smooths out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up. $20 $17 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Facial Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed

Shop the 26 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Energize Your Skincare Regimen for Spring With 25% Off Kiehl's

13 Best Anti-Aging Serums for Spring: Shop Estée Lauder and More

The 10 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

'Outer Banks' Star Carlacia Grant's Moisturizer Is On Sale for $16