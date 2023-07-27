If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're likely stumped when it comes to finding the perfect gift that she'll actually like.

Teenage girls are incredibly tech-savvy and always in tune with the latest trends, which can be a bit challenging for gift shopping if you're not familiar with their ever-evolving interests. To help you pick a gift she'll be excited to receive, we went directly to the source of relevant trends: TikTok.

Whether it's fashion picks, beauty products, home decor items or trendy gadgets, TikTok has its finger on the pulse of what's popular and trendy at any given time. We've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the social media app. The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include lululemon gear, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp and so much more.

If her birthday is coming up, she's celebrating a grand achievement or you're getting a head start on your holiday gift shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teen girls according to TikTok.

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable. $100 $69 Shop Now

Baseball Cap Amazon Baseball Cap Teens can accessorize a cute and casual weekend look with their fave baseball team's cap. $30 Shop Now

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant Alo Yoga is a favorite athleisure brand amongst celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. These sweatpants from Alo are perfect for teenage girls because they effortlessly combine comfort and style. $118 Shop Now

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $22 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Sephora Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. They help to prep skin to a bronzed glow before applying a full face of makeup. $38 Shop Now

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $23 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $16 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge Amazon Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon — which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas. $49 Shop Now

Mialoe Portable Blender Amazon Mialoe Portable Blender Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens. $30 $19 Shop Now

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. $40 $34 Shop Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle SKYLAR SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill any home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 Shop Now

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read. $140 Shop Now

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing. $129 $89 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $477 Shop Now

