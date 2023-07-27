Gifts

50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2023, According to TikTok — From Must-Have Beauty to Room Decor

By Erin Glassmacher
If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're likely stumped when it comes to finding the perfect gift that she'll actually like.

Teenage girls are incredibly tech-savvy and always in tune with the latest trends, which can be a bit challenging for gift shopping if you're not familiar with their ever-evolving interests. To help you pick a gift she'll be excited to receive, we went directly to the source of relevant trends: TikTok

Whether it's fashion picks, beauty products, home decor items or trendy gadgets, TikTok has its finger on the pulse of what's popular and trendy at any given time. We've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the social media app. The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include lululemon gear, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp and so much more.

If her birthday is coming up, she's celebrating a grand achievement or you're getting a head start on your holiday gift shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teen girls according to TikTok. 

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L - Pink Pastel
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L - Pink Pastel
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L - Pink Pastel

TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

$48
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style.

$11 AND UP
Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt
Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt
Nordstrom
Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt

Lean into the tenniscore trend with a swishy pleated skirt complete with hidden built-in shorts.

$74
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex
Converse
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High Top Sneaker Unisex

Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for any teen looking to add some alternative flair to their everyday look.

$70
Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Acid Wash Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim in their lives. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.

$89
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace.jpg
Etsy
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace

Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and your choice of silver, gold or rose gold.

$16
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Amazon
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.

$18$9
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.

$100$69
Baseball Cap
Baseball Cap
Amazon
Baseball Cap

Teens can accessorize a cute and casual weekend look with their fave baseball team's cap.

$30
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Womens Shoes
Amazon
HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 Women's Shoes

The Hoka Clifton 8's are the perfect sneaker choice because of their comfortable and lightweight design that provides the necessary support for various activities while maintaining a trendy style.

$300$194
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 19 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98-$118$49-$99
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant

Alo Yoga is a favorite athleisure brand amongst celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. These sweatpants from Alo are perfect for teenage girls because they effortlessly combine comfort and style.

$118
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40$22
WITH COUPON
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.

$55$38
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon
lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Easily a new favorite hoodie, this one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

$118

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Kit - Jumbo No.3, No.4, No.5
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Kit - Jumbo No.3, No.4, No.5
Dermstore
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Kit - Jumbo No.3, No.4, No.5

Save on a maximum hair repair and maintenance routine for all hair types to rebuild broken bonds and protect from damage like breakage and split ends. Olaplex's treatment kit includes three best sellers: No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. 

$137$99
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 

$49
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 75ml
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$46
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$24
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Amazon
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.

$16
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Amazon
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Not only are these Hailey Bieber-approved pimple patches adorable, but they also treat acne with hydrocolloids and keep you from picking at your skin.

$15
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Sephora
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays Lip Balm is a smooth and vegan formula specially made to hydrate and soothe dry lips in no time.

$24
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. They help to prep skin to a bronzed glow before applying a full face of makeup.

$38
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller
Amazon
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools

Relax and refresh your skin with this best-selling viral jade roller made from luxe rose quartz.

$25$17
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops
Amazon
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

For the skincare-obsessed teen, grab her this cult-favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids can help hydrate and soothe thirsty skin.

$35
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.

$23
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

$19$16
WITH COUPON
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Sephora
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.

$299
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Sephora
Dior Lip Glow Oil

Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished.

$40

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw
Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw
Amazon
Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. 

$60
Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Streamlet Sunset Lamp
Amazon
Streamlet Sunset Lamp

Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp. 

$15$11
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Set of 2
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Set of 2
Kitsch
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Set of 2

Satin pillowcases protect skin and hair from damage that comes along with traditional pillowcases.

$36
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Amazon
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge

If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon — which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.

$49
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket for Adults
Amazon
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket

Your favorite teen can engulf themselves in this weighted blanket, so it feels like they're receiving a massive hug.

$249
Mialoe Portable Blender
Portable Blender
Amazon
Mialoe Portable Blender

Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens.

$30$19
PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel for Car
PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel for Car
Amazon
PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel for Car

If you are buying a gift for a girl who just started driving, this putty is a lifesaver for cleaning the hard-to-reach spots in her car. 

$7
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Amazon
Glass Mushroom Lamp

Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. 

$40$34
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill any home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan

Simplify your shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kid chefs and adults alike.

$150
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This simple and fashionable rug makes any room cozier in an instant. 

$28$14
WITH COUPON
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon
Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.

$26$24
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

This mini DASH ice cream maker is blowing our minds. The small design makes it the perfect size for any small ice cream mixture. 

$25$22

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read.

$140
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Amazon
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.

$26$23
WITH COUPON
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Amazon
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

This karaoke microphone is the perfect girls' night addition and comes in 13 colors.

$50$30
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film

Instax cameras are very popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. They are a cute way to make memories even cuter. 

$100
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
apple pencil
Walmart
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing.

$129$89
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian - Earth
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian - Earth

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$215
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. 

$549$477
2022 Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. 

$720
$599$559

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Gift Guide.

