50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2023, According to TikTok — From Must-Have Beauty to Room Decor
If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're likely stumped when it comes to finding the perfect gift that she'll actually like.
Teenage girls are incredibly tech-savvy and always in tune with the latest trends, which can be a bit challenging for gift shopping if you're not familiar with their ever-evolving interests. To help you pick a gift she'll be excited to receive, we went directly to the source of relevant trends: TikTok.
Whether it's fashion picks, beauty products, home decor items or trendy gadgets, TikTok has its finger on the pulse of what's popular and trendy at any given time. We've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the social media app. The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include lululemon gear, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp and so much more.
If her birthday is coming up, she's celebrating a grand achievement or you're getting a head start on your holiday gift shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teen girls according to TikTok.
Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls
TikTok is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold your phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker style.
Lean into the tenniscore trend with a swishy pleated skirt complete with hidden built-in shorts.
Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for any teen looking to add some alternative flair to their everyday look.
Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim in their lives. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and your choice of silver, gold or rose gold.
Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.
The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.
Teens can accessorize a cute and casual weekend look with their fave baseball team's cap.
The Hoka Clifton 8's are the perfect sneaker choice because of their comfortable and lightweight design that provides the necessary support for various activities while maintaining a trendy style.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 19 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
Alo Yoga is a favorite athleisure brand amongst celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. These sweatpants from Alo are perfect for teenage girls because they effortlessly combine comfort and style.
Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Easily a new favorite hoodie, this one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls
Save on a maximum hair repair and maintenance routine for all hair types to rebuild broken bonds and protect from damage like breakage and split ends. Olaplex's treatment kit includes three best sellers: No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.
Not only are these Hailey Bieber-approved pimple patches adorable, but they also treat acne with hydrocolloids and keep you from picking at your skin.
Summer Fridays Lip Balm is a smooth and vegan formula specially made to hydrate and soothe dry lips in no time.
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. They help to prep skin to a bronzed glow before applying a full face of makeup.
Relax and refresh your skin with this best-selling viral jade roller made from luxe rose quartz.
For the skincare-obsessed teen, grab her this cult-favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids can help hydrate and soothe thirsty skin.
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.
Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished.
Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.
Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp.
Satin pillowcases protect skin and hair from damage that comes along with traditional pillowcases.
If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon — which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.
Your favorite teen can engulf themselves in this weighted blanket, so it feels like they're receiving a massive hug.
Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens.
If you are buying a gift for a girl who just started driving, this putty is a lifesaver for cleaning the hard-to-reach spots in her car.
Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now.
The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill any home with a warm, cozy aroma.
Simplify your shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kid chefs and adults alike.
This simple and fashionable rug makes any room cozier in an instant.
This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.
This mini DASH ice cream maker is blowing our minds. The small design makes it the perfect size for any small ice cream mixture.
Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls
For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read.
Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.
This karaoke microphone is the perfect girls' night addition and comes in 13 colors.
Instax cameras are very popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. They are a cute way to make memories even cuter.
The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
