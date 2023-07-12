Shop Celeb-Loved Skincare, Makeup, and Haircare Deals Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but it's not too late to save on all things beauty. So many celeb-loved products are still on sale until Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, and you won't want to miss out on these incredible deals.
Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts for summer and beyond. Right now, Amazon is offering Prime Day deals on so many celebrity-approved beauty products.
Sydney Sweeney's SolaWave skincare wand, Jennifer Aniston's detangling Wet Brush, Kim Kardashian's FOREO cleansing brush, Yara Shahidi's ELEMIS exfoliating pads, Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex, Meghan Markle's favorite drugstore mascara and Hailey Bieber's soothing Avene cream are all included in the sale.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best beauty products to score before Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight.
Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — are obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.
Meghan Markle's secret to mile-long lashes? This affordable mascara from Maybelline.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties.
Try out the Selena Gomez's beloved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.
This nourishing leave-in conditioner spray is a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.
Enhance your natural glow with one of four shades of this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart.
Sydney Sweeney adores this lush cream moisturizer that replenishes dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Made specifically to use on wet hair, this gentle detangling brush is a go-to for actress Jennifer Aniston.
A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.
Replicate Margot Robbie's pink pout with Burt's Bees tinted chapstick, a product she told Vogue she uses almost every day.
Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet.
Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
