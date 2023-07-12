Shop

Shop Celeb-Loved Skincare, Makeup, and Haircare Deals Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Solawave
SolaWave

Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but it's not too late to save on all things beauty. So many celeb-loved products are still on sale until Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, and you won't want to miss out on these incredible deals.

Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts for summer and beyond. Right now, Amazon is offering Prime Day deals on so many celebrity-approved beauty products.

Shop Prime Day Beauty Deals

Sydney Sweeney's SolaWave skincare wandJennifer Aniston's detangling Wet Brush, Kim Kardashian's FOREO cleansing brush, Yara Shahidi's ELEMIS exfoliating pads, Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex, Meghan Markle's favorite drugstore mascara and Hailey Bieber's soothing Avene cream are all included in the sale.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best beauty products to score before Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight.

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Amazon
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex. 

$64$44
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$55
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — are obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.

$30$24
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Amazon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

Meghan Markle's secret to mile-long lashes? This affordable mascara from Maybelline.

$12$6
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Amazon
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$43$30
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
FOREO Luna 3
Amazon
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219$110
Avene Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist
Avene Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist
Avene
Avene Eau Thermale Thermal Spring Water Facial Mist

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$19
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the Selena Gomez's beloved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48$38
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser
Amazon
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser

Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities.

$44$35
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Amazon
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray

This nourishing leave-in conditioner spray is a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.

$30$16
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Enhance your natural glow with one of four shades of this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart. 

$16$13
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Sydney Sweeney adores this lush cream moisturizer that replenishes dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.

$40$28
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28$20
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27$18
Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry Coral Ombre
Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry Coral Ombre
Amazon
Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry Coral Ombre

Made specifically to use on wet hair, this gentle detangling brush is a go-to for actress Jennifer Aniston.

$15$9
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.

$65$46
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm (2-Pack)
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm
Amazon
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm (2-Pack)

Replicate Margot Robbie's pink pout with Burt's Bees tinted chapstick, a product she told Vogue she uses almost every day.

$10$9
DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device
DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device
Amazon
DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device

Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet.

$199$139
Avene Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Avene Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Amazon
Avene Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.

$28$20
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. 

$49$21

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

