Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but it's not too late to save on all things beauty. So many celeb-loved products are still on sale until Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, and you won't want to miss out on these incredible deals.

Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts for summer and beyond. Right now, Amazon is offering Prime Day deals on so many celebrity-approved beauty products.

Shop Prime Day Beauty Deals

Sydney Sweeney's SolaWave skincare wand, Jennifer Aniston's detangling Wet Brush, Kim Kardashian's FOREO cleansing brush, Yara Shahidi's ELEMIS exfoliating pads, Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex, Meghan Markle's favorite drugstore mascara and Hailey Bieber's soothing Avene cream are all included in the sale.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best beauty products to score before Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Amazon Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities. $44 $35 Shop Now

DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device Amazon DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Device Used on celebs such as Lizzo and Doja Cat, this device removes peach fuzz and exfoliates for your smoothest skin yet. $199 $139 Shop Now

