15 Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List That Will Arrive in Time for Mother's Day

By Lauren Gruber
This Mother's Day, we're spoiling the special women in our lives with gifts that encourage her to treat herself — and who better to recommend the best self-care products than Oprah?

The cherished host and entertainment mogul has given us so many recommendations throughout the years with her Favorite Things lists full of gifts for any mom in your life. To help guide your Mother's Day 2023 shopping list, we've picked out some of our favorite Oprah-approved products Mom will love. Plus, all of these gifts are available on Amazon to arrive before Sunday, May 14.

From oh-so-soft pajamas and splurge-worthy sheets to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many ways to show Mom how much you care. When it doubt, you can never go wrong with a tasty treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Below, shop our favorite last-minute gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List that will arrive just in time for Mother's Day.

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Amazon
Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$124$104
WITH COUPON
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

The perfect gift for the wine-loving mom, this wine glass chiller is great for the nights she may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or if she's simply a slow drinker.

$45
Clevr Blends Starter Kit
Clevr Blends Starter Kit
Amazon
Clevr Blends Starter Kit

Help her create a coffee-shop quality drink at home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.”

$63
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

“A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey praised this robe in 2021. “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”

$158$119
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Amazon
Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

An Oprah-approved luxury beauty product to add to any winter skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation.

$75
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep
Amazon
ASUTRA Silk Sleep Mask Set

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.

$22
K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Amazon
K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

"I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Oprah said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."

$45
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Amazon
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$369$265
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings for Women
Amazon
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

$88
Santa Barbara Design Studio Gardening Essentials Gift Set
Santa Barbara Design Studio Gardening Essentials Gift Set
Amazon
Santa Barbara Design Studio Gardening Essentials Gift Set

Up her gardening game with an Oprah-approved set of tools, plus foolproof instructions for growing an herb garden.

$25$17
Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Amazon
Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Fashionable and durable, these pots and pans can stand up to the challenge in your kitchen or new home. The non-toxic and nonstick ceramic is oven safe for temperatures up to 550 degrees.

$350$280
AYR Women's The Deep End Button Down Shirt
AYR Women's The Deep End Button Down Shirt
Amazon
AYR Women's The Deep End Button Down Shirt

A classic white button-down is an essential part of any wardrobe, and Oprah loves that this top has a handy front pocket.

$135
Corkcicle Commuter Cup
Corkcicle Commuter Cup
Amazon
Corkcicle Commuter Cup

Oprah adores this insulated travel mug that keeps beverages cold for nine hours and hot for three hours. 

$40$33
Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Amazon
Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

According to Oprah, a plush and comforting towel is an important step in a great bathing experience, “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.”

$239$219
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
Amazon
The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

The perfect Oprah-approved gift for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.

$40

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

