This Mother's Day, we're spoiling the special women in our lives with gifts that encourage her to treat herself — and who better to recommend the best self-care products than Oprah?

The cherished host and entertainment mogul has given us so many recommendations throughout the years with her Favorite Things lists full of gifts for any mom in your life. To help guide your Mother's Day 2023 shopping list, we've picked out some of our favorite Oprah-approved products Mom will love. Plus, all of these gifts are available on Amazon to arrive before Sunday, May 14.

From oh-so-soft pajamas and splurge-worthy sheets to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many ways to show Mom how much you care. When it doubt, you can never go wrong with a tasty treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Below, shop our favorite last-minute gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List that will arrive just in time for Mother's Day.

Clevr Blends Starter Kit Amazon Clevr Blends Starter Kit Help her create a coffee-shop quality drink at home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.” $63 Shop Now

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody Amazon K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody "I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Oprah said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck." $45 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $265 Shop Now

Corkcicle Commuter Cup Amazon Corkcicle Commuter Cup Oprah adores this insulated travel mug that keeps beverages cold for nine hours and hot for three hours. $40 $33 Shop Now

Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle Amazon Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towel Bundle According to Oprah, a plush and comforting towel is an important step in a great bathing experience, “I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.” $239 $219 Shop Now

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies Amazon The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies The perfect Oprah-approved gift for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Galentine's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more. $40 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Le Creuset's Newest Spring Color Is the Perfect Hue for Mother's Day

The 18 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love Coffee

Save on Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems With Our Exclusive Code

15 Best Personalized Mother's Day Gifts for the Mom Who Has Everything

The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Shop Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Ahead of Mother's Day

15 Best Mother's Day Deals to Shop During Way Day

Save On Caraway's Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook