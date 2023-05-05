Shopping

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save on Keurig, Peloton, Apple and More

By Lauren Gruber
Amazon Deals April 2023
Getty

There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-cancelling headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine this spring, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products that are up to 80% off. To help you find the best savings ahead of Prime Day 2023, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals across all categories from fashion and beauty to tech and home.

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. With thousands of daily deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

From summer-ready Levi's denim shorts and portable air conditioners to robot vacuums and Mother's Day gifts, check out all of the best Amazon deals to shop now.

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Original Peloton Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen
Amazon
Original Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445$1,245
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100$70
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.

$230$130
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F. This portable air conditioner is just as powerful as it is quiet. Sleep mode even makes it extra quiet while you rest. 

$420$350
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$25
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$244
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Amazon
Renpho Active Massage Gun

The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 65% off!

$200$65
Vitamix ONE Blender
Amazon
Vitamix ONE Blender

If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and features a powerful motor to break down tough veggies, fruit and more.

$250$150

Best Amazon Tech Deals 

Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
 

$130$90
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular)

The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier. 

$749$630
64GB
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$479$399
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Amazon
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV

Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

$900$848
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm

Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.

$749$429
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.

$99$90
Galaxy Watch5
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Samsung's latest smartwatch is on sale for a record-low price right now.

$280$219

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$400$207
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 38% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

$130$80
Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
Amazon
Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

Crafted from lightweight carbon steel to quickly bring water to a boil, the tea kettle is a vibrant addition to any kitchen. 

$115$92
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$110
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$370
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 17%.

$350$290
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner. 

$290$240
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

This Instant Pot's 10 functions include: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.

$170$130
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113$78
Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum

Currently 56% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.

$430$179

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$46$35
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Grab a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers ahead of spring. 

$65$50
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$75$41
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag

This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather, plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from all at a great price point.

$147
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.

$130$85
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok loves Levi's denim shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for 33% off. 

$60$40
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$99
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80$70

