SKIMS Has So Many Fabulous Mother's Day Presents: Shop Luxe Loungewear, Cozy Pajamas and More
This Mother's Day, we're all about spoiling the special women in our lives with the most decadent presents money can buy. And when it comes to loungewear and elevated basics, you can't get much better than SKIMS.
Helmed by fellow mama Kim Kardashian, SKIMS is famous for its selection of luxurious pajamas, cozy sweatsuits and quality tees and tanks made from materials that feel as good as they look. Between lightweight, breathable cotton jersey perfect for the summer heat to plush bouclé yarn from the Cozy Knit collection, SKIMS has a wide variety of gift-worthy pieces for her every want and need.
We might adore SKIMS for its selection of figure-flattering basics and dangerously comfortable loungewear (available in sizes XXS-4X!), but don't just take our word for it.
Below, we've rounded up the best pieces to shop that will take her wardrobe to the next level. From matching pajama sets to the perfect vintage tee, here's everything you need to give the gift of SKIMS this Mother's Day.
She'll want to snuggle up in this chic SKIMS robe made of a lightweight modal all day. It's perfect for spring and summer.
There's something about a matching set of pajamas that feels so luxurious — especially in SKIMS' ultra-soft modal fabric.
"I've literally worn this robe every day since it delivered," raved one five-star reviewer. "It's the most comfortable thing I've ever owned. I need to buy another one as a back up!"
This classic T-shirt comes perfectly worn-in thanks to a special dyeing process.
Take her loungewear collection to the next level with an elevated version of the everyday hoodie.
Make it a matching set with the cotton fleece joggers, complete with a hidden drawstring for the perfect fit.
Everyone needs a classic white tee in their closet, and this cotton jersey option is lightweight and cooling.
You can never have too many high-quality basics in your wardrobe, such as this fitted stretch-cotton tee.
We love this buttery-soft fitted t-shirt for pairing with everything from jeans to joggers.
