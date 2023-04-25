The wait is over — Skims has just restocked its lineup of ultra comfortable bras after selling out. Kim Kardashian's brand's first venture into wired and wireless bras made to fit every body flew off the shelves. Today marks the first restock of the wide range of bra silhouettes, fabrics, and cut options in up to 42 sizes.

Eight styles from The Naked Collection, The Weightless Collection, and The No Show Collection are now available again in Skims' signature colors.

Shop SKIMS Bras

"After three years of development, I'm so excited that Skims will finally be launching this brand-new system of bra solutions," said Kardashian in a Youtube video teasing the line. "We've designed these new bras with the most innovative technology and the comfiest, softest materials to give you the best shape and support while feeling like you're wearing nothing."

In a star-studded campaign last fall, the Skims bra collection was modeled by Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G, and Indya Moore. Skims is already known for its curve-defining shapewear, viral slip dress, and cozy loungewear — and the innovative bras feel like wearing second skin. The Fits Everybody and Naked collections have the most impressive selection of nine different shades, from a pale beige Sand to rich brown Cocoa, plus classic black.

Ahead, shop the restocked Skims bras for supportive-yet-comfortable size-inclusive styles that flawlessly mold to your body.

Weightless Scoop Bra Skims Weightless Scoop Bra Made to feel like you're wearing nothing, the weightless bra is made from 3D woven knit “foam” that shapes without adding bulk. $58 Buy Now

Naked Plunge Bra Skims Naked Plunge Bra The plunge silhouette of this wireless bra makes it a great option for lower-cut tops as well as lounging. $44 Buy Now

Naked Scoop Tank Bra Skims Naked Scoop Tank Bra For a fuller coverage fit that could double as a tank, the naked tank bra gives support sans wire and ranges from size XXS to 5X, with DD sizes as well. $48 Buy Now

