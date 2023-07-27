We know summer isn't over yet, but we would be lying if we said we weren't already looking forward to the next season. Fall is undeniably the best time of year for fashion, and we can't wait for the weather to cool down just a touch so we can start breaking out our favorite cozy yoga pants and snuggle-ready sweatshirts.

SKIMS just launched two exciting new drops perfect for transitioning your summer wardrobe. The latest additions to the SKIMS Outdoor and New Vintage family are just what we need to start getting ready for the upcoming autumn chill, and we want to get our hands on every single piece.

Shop New SKIMS Drops

The new Outdoor launches consist of stretchy garment-dyed athleisure in soothing earth tones, while the New Vintage pieces include versatile basics such as tees, tanks and dresses in dusky powder blue, pale pink and goes-with-everything neutrals.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from SKIMS' latest launches to take your everyday wardrobe from summer into fall.

Outdoor Bodysuit SKIMS Outdoor Bodysuit This laid-back summer style essential is the perfect complement to your favorite denim. $68 Shop Now

Outdoor Corset SKIMS Outdoor Corset SKIMS' take on the corset gives the trendy piece a utilitarian spin for the ultimate cool-girl going-out top. $64 Shop Now

