Complete Your Late-Summer Wardrobe With SKIMS' Latest Outdoor and New Vintage Launches
We know summer isn't over yet, but we would be lying if we said we weren't already looking forward to the next season. Fall is undeniably the best time of year for fashion, and we can't wait for the weather to cool down just a touch so we can start breaking out our favorite cozy yoga pants and snuggle-ready sweatshirts.
SKIMS just launched two exciting new drops perfect for transitioning your summer wardrobe. The latest additions to the SKIMS Outdoor and New Vintage family are just what we need to start getting ready for the upcoming autumn chill, and we want to get our hands on every single piece.
The new Outdoor launches consist of stretchy garment-dyed athleisure in soothing earth tones, while the New Vintage pieces include versatile basics such as tees, tanks and dresses in dusky powder blue, pale pink and goes-with-everything neutrals.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from SKIMS' latest launches to take your everyday wardrobe from summer into fall.
This laid-back summer style essential is the perfect complement to your favorite denim.
The high mock neck and mini length of this dress give it a mod '60s-inspired look.
These bralettes are so comfy, you'll want one in every color.
Stock your pre-fall wardrobe with cozy long sleeves featuring a classic henley neckline.
Introducing your new favorite lounge shorts made of ultra-soft jersey cotton.
This sultry off-the-shoulder dress is complete with a built-in shelf bra for a seamless look.
Get your workout wardrobe ready for fall with a cozy zip-up.
Because you can never have too many high-quality T-shirts in your closet.
We're getting major Y2K vibes from these low-waisted yoga pants.
Effortless T-shirt dresses are one of our favorite summer trends.
SKIMS' take on the corset gives the trendy piece a utilitarian spin for the ultimate cool-girl going-out top.
This sleek tank top is an essential layering piece for any season.
Make getting ready in the morning a breeze with this mid-thigh onesie.
Keep it simple and sexy in a curve-hugging tank dress.
Pair these bike shorts with an oversized crewneck, tube socks and sneakers for a Princess Diana-inspired look.
