Complete Your Late-Summer Wardrobe With SKIMS' Latest Outdoor and New Vintage Launches

By Lauren Gruber
We know summer isn't over yet, but we would be lying if we said we weren't already looking forward to the next season. Fall is undeniably the best time of year for fashion, and we can't wait for the weather to cool down just a touch so we can start breaking out our favorite cozy yoga pants and snuggle-ready sweatshirts.

SKIMS just launched two exciting new drops perfect for transitioning your summer wardrobe. The latest additions to the SKIMS Outdoor and New Vintage family are just what we need to start getting ready for the upcoming autumn chill, and we want to get our hands on every single piece.

The new Outdoor launches consist of stretchy garment-dyed athleisure in soothing earth tones, while the New Vintage pieces include versatile basics such as tees, tanks and dresses in dusky powder blue, pale pink and goes-with-everything neutrals.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from SKIMS' latest launches to take your everyday wardrobe from summer into fall.

Outdoor Bodysuit
Outdoor Bodysuit
SKIMS
Outdoor Bodysuit

This laid-back summer style essential is the perfect complement to your favorite denim.

$68
New Vintage Mock Neck Mini Dress
New Vintage Mock Neck Mini Dress
SKIMS
New Vintage Mock Neck Mini Dress

The high mock neck and mini length of this dress give it a mod '60s-inspired look.

$68
Outdoor Wide Neck Bralette
Outdoor Wide Neck Bralette
SKIMS
Outdoor Wide Neck Bralette

These bralettes are so comfy, you'll want one in every color.

$44
New Vintage Long Sleeve Henley
New Vintage Long Sleeve Henley
SKIMS
New Vintage Long Sleeve Henley

Stock your pre-fall wardrobe with cozy long sleeves featuring a classic henley neckline.

$58
Outdoor Jersey Short
Outdoor Jersey Short
SKIMS
Outdoor Jersey Short

Introducing your new favorite lounge shorts made of ultra-soft jersey cotton.

$48
New Vintage Off the Shoulder Long Dress
New Vintage Off the Shoulder Long Dress
SKIMS
New Vintage Off the Shoulder Long Dress

This sultry off-the-shoulder dress is complete with a built-in shelf bra for a seamless look.

$88
Outdoor Track Jacket
Outdoor Track Jacket
SKIMS
Outdoor Track Jacket

Get your workout wardrobe ready for fall with a cozy zip-up.

$68
New Vintage Cropped Raglan T-Shirt
New Vintage Cropped Raglan T-Shirt
SKIMS
New Vintage Cropped Raglan T-Shirt

Because you can never have too many high-quality T-shirts in your closet.

$48
Outdoor Foldover Bootcut Legging
Outdoor Foldover Bootcut Legging
SKIMS
Outdoor Foldover Bootcut Legging

We're getting major Y2K vibes from these low-waisted yoga pants.

$68
New Vintage Raglan Mini Dress
New Vintage Raglan Mini Dress
SKIMS
New Vintage Raglan Mini Dress

Effortless T-shirt dresses are one of our favorite summer trends.

$68
Outdoor Corset
Outdoor Corset
SKIMS
Outdoor Corset

SKIMS' take on the corset gives the trendy piece a utilitarian spin for the ultimate cool-girl going-out top.

$64
New Vintage Mock Neck Tank
New Vintage Mock Neck Tank
SKIMS
New Vintage Mock Neck Tank

This sleek tank top is an essential layering piece for any season.

$44
Outdoor Mid Thigh Onesie
Outdoor Mid Thigh Onesie
SKIMS
Outdoor Mid Thigh Onesie

Make getting ready in the morning a breeze with this mid-thigh onesie.

$78
New Vintage Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Dress
New Vintage Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Dress
SKIMS
New Vintage Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Dress

Keep it simple and sexy in a curve-hugging tank dress.

$78
Outdoor Bike Short
Outdoor Bike Short
SKIMS
Outdoor Bike Short

Pair these bike shorts with an oversized crewneck, tube socks and sneakers for a Princess Diana-inspired look.

$48

