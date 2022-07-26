In this ridiculously hot late July weather, the last thing we want to wear is constricting layers and sweat-inducing undergarments. Luckily, Aerie has just dropped their new line of summer-ready bras and panties, called Smoothez.

Aerie's Smoothez line is designed to fit your body without squeezing or restricting, being the antithesis of body-molding shapewear. Each piece, from wireless bralettes with moldable cups to barely-there mesh panties, is made of slick, lightweight fabrics that won't show under your clothes — unless you want them to. The line ranges from size XXS-XXL, with bras in sizes 32A-42DD, and comes in an array of candy-colored hues perfect for summer as well as several nudes and neutrals.

Shop the Collection

“We are incredibly excited to introduce a much-needed update to shapewear with SMOOTHEZ by Aerie to set women free with first-layer, second-skin intimates,” said Jennifer Foyle, president, and executive creative director of Aerie, in a press release. “Aerie’s vision for the intimate apparel industry is a community where women accept their truth, love their REAL selves, and wear clothes that make them feel good."

Along with the new collection, Aerie will be launching its We Are Real campaign on Aug. 8. The initiative will feature unedited content from inspiring individuals such as actresses Alexandra Daddario, Danielle Brooks, and Selma Blair, along with gymnast Aly Raisman, singer Kelsea Ballerini, and more trailblazing talent.

Stay tuned for the new star-studded campaign next month, but until then, you can shop the whole Smoothez collection.

Crop Top Bralette Aerie Crop Top Bralette For the days you can't be bothered to wear a real bra, this crop top comes with built-in boob support and a hidden bottom band to keep the hem from riding up. $40 Buy Now

Unlined Bra Aerie Unlined Bra If you prefer the lift and support of underwire, this unlined bra comes in sizes 32A-40DD and features four rows of bra hooks, adjustable straps, and a flexible underwire that moves with you. $40 Buy Now

Bra-ish Wireless Bralette Aerie Bra-ish Wireless Bralette Ideal for lounging, this wire-free bra has cups that mold to fit your body and comes in sizes XXS-XXL, plus options for D and DD cups. $45 Buy Now

Mesh Bralette Aerie Mesh Bralette Keep boob sweat at bay in an airy Aerie mesh bralette, available in two nude hues, black, and a variety of fun summery colors. $40 Buy Now

