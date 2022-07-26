Aerie Launches New Anti-Shapewear Line Perfect for Summer—Starting at $9
In this ridiculously hot late July weather, the last thing we want to wear is constricting layers and sweat-inducing undergarments. Luckily, Aerie has just dropped their new line of summer-ready bras and panties, called Smoothez.
Aerie's Smoothez line is designed to fit your body without squeezing or restricting, being the antithesis of body-molding shapewear. Each piece, from wireless bralettes with moldable cups to barely-there mesh panties, is made of slick, lightweight fabrics that won't show under your clothes — unless you want them to. The line ranges from size XXS-XXL, with bras in sizes 32A-42DD, and comes in an array of candy-colored hues perfect for summer as well as several nudes and neutrals.
“We are incredibly excited to introduce a much-needed update to shapewear with SMOOTHEZ by Aerie to set women free with first-layer, second-skin intimates,” said Jennifer Foyle, president, and executive creative director of Aerie, in a press release. “Aerie’s vision for the intimate apparel industry is a community where women accept their truth, love their REAL selves, and wear clothes that make them feel good."
Along with the new collection, Aerie will be launching its We Are Real campaign on Aug. 8. The initiative will feature unedited content from inspiring individuals such as actresses Alexandra Daddario, Danielle Brooks, and Selma Blair, along with gymnast Aly Raisman, singer Kelsea Ballerini, and more trailblazing talent.
Stay tuned for the new star-studded campaign next month, but until then, you can shop the whole Smoothez collection.
For the days you can't be bothered to wear a real bra, this crop top comes with built-in boob support and a hidden bottom band to keep the hem from riding up.
The perfect pair for your high-waisted jeans, this super-soft high waisted-thong ensures panty lines are a thing of the past.
If you prefer the lift and support of underwire, this unlined bra comes in sizes 32A-40DD and features four rows of bra hooks, adjustable straps, and a flexible underwire that moves with you.
Light and breathable in the summer heat, these mesh panties feature sexy string sides and come in a rainbow of playful colors.
Ideal for lounging, this wire-free bra has cups that mold to fit your body and comes in sizes XXS-XXL, plus options for D and DD cups.
Keep boob sweat at bay in an airy Aerie mesh bralette, available in two nude hues, black, and a variety of fun summery colors.
If you're looking for the least amount of coverage possible, this mesh string thong should do the trick.
Try out this classic bra style in Aerie's new light-as-air Smoothez fabric, available from a 32A to a 42DD.
Looking for a fuller-coverage panty that still feels sexy? Try this high-waisted option with cheeky coverage.
Complete with removable padding, this racerback bralette is great for low-impact workouts as well as relaxing at home.
