Shopping

Aerie Launches New Anti-Shapewear Line Perfect for Summer—Starting at $9

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Smoothez by Aerie
Aerie

In this ridiculously hot late July weather, the last thing we want to wear is constricting layers and sweat-inducing undergarments. Luckily, Aerie has just dropped their new line of summer-ready bras and panties, called Smoothez.

Aerie's Smoothez line is designed to fit your body without squeezing or restricting, being the antithesis of body-molding shapewear. Each piece, from wireless bralettes with moldable cups to barely-there mesh panties, is made of slick, lightweight fabrics that won't show under your clothes — unless you want them to. The line ranges from size XXS-XXL, with bras in sizes 32A-42DD, and comes in an array of candy-colored hues perfect for summer as well as several nudes and neutrals. 

Shop the Collection

“We are incredibly excited to introduce a much-needed update to shapewear with SMOOTHEZ by Aerie to set women free with first-layer, second-skin intimates,” said Jennifer Foyle, president, and executive creative director of Aerie, in a press release. “Aerie’s vision for the intimate apparel industry is a community where women accept their truth, love their REAL selves, and wear clothes that make them feel good."

Along with the new collection, Aerie will be launching its We Are Real campaign on Aug. 8. The initiative will feature unedited content from inspiring individuals such as actresses Alexandra DaddarioDanielle Brooks, and Selma Blair, along with gymnast Aly Raisman, singer Kelsea Ballerini, and more trailblazing talent.

Stay tuned for the new star-studded campaign next month, but until then, you can shop the whole Smoothez collection.

Crop Top Bralette
Crop Top Bralette
Aerie
Crop Top Bralette

For the days you can't be bothered to wear a real bra, this crop top comes with built-in boob support and a hidden bottom band to keep the hem from riding up.

$40
No Show XTRA High Rise Thong Underwear
No Show XTRA High Rise Thong Underwear
Aerie
No Show XTRA High Rise Thong Underwear

The perfect pair for your high-waisted jeans, this super-soft high waisted-thong ensures panty lines are a thing of the past.

$15
Unlined Bra
Unlined Bra
Aerie
Unlined Bra

If you prefer the lift and support of underwire, this unlined bra comes in sizes 32A-40DD and features four rows of bra hooks, adjustable straps, and a flexible underwire that moves with you.

$40
Mesh High Cut Bikini Underwear
Mesh High Cut Bikini Underwear
Aerie
Mesh High Cut Bikini Underwear

Light and breathable in the summer heat, these mesh panties feature sexy string sides and come in a rainbow of playful colors.

$9
Bra-ish Wireless Bralette
Bra-ish Wireless Bralette
Aerie
Bra-ish Wireless Bralette

Ideal for lounging, this wire-free bra has cups that mold to fit your body and comes in sizes XXS-XXL, plus options for D and DD cups.

$45
Mesh Bralette
Aerie Smoothez Mesh Bralette
Aerie
Mesh Bralette

Keep boob sweat at bay in an airy Aerie mesh bralette, available in two nude hues, black, and a variety of fun summery colors.

$40
Mesh High Cut Thong Underwear
Mesh High Cut Thong Underwear
Aerie
Mesh High Cut Thong Underwear

If you're looking for the least amount of coverage possible, this mesh string thong should do the trick.

$9
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
Aerie
Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra

Try out this classic bra style in Aerie's new light-as-air Smoothez fabric, available from a 32A to a 42DD.

$50$35
No Show XTRA Mid Rise Cheeky Underwear
No Show XTRA Mid Rise Cheeky Underwear
Aerie
No Show XTRA Mid Rise Cheeky Underwear

Looking for a fuller-coverage panty that still feels sexy? Try this high-waisted option with cheeky coverage.

$15
Padded Racerback Bralette
Padded Racerback Bralette
Aerie
Padded Racerback Bralette

Complete with removable padding, this racerback bralette is great for low-impact workouts as well as relaxing at home.

$40

RELATED CONTENT:

SKIMS Surprise Sale: Save Up to 60% on Bodysuits, Bras and Underwear

The 12 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Underwear and Bras

20 Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Shop Styles Starting at Just $30

Back to School 2022 Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now

The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Washer & Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,100 on Samsung's Laundry Sets

10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler

 