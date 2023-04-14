Tom Brady is changing things up after stepping down from his career in the NFL. On the cusp of his retirement announcement, the football star sent fans into a frenzy with his Twitter post in his boxer briefs.

We're not sure if Brady is embarking on a career as an underwear model like his former wife, Gisele Bündchen, but what we are sure of one thing: We want to get our hands on a pair of those boxer briefs.

Sharing quite the thirst trap, Brady asked his former teammates if he is doing the shirtless mirror pic correctly. Wearing only his boxer briefs, the photo has caused quite a stir across the web — perhaps a bigger stir than his emotional video sharing his plans to quit football spawned.

While we may never match the athletic skills of the football icon, at least we can score the same skivvies. We found exactly where to buy the stylish undies as seen on the former NFL player so you can score a pair for yourself or someone in need of new boxer briefs.

Brady Boxer Brief Brady Brady Boxer Brief Right from Brady's own activewear line, these boxer briefs come in seven different colors. Made with 55% cotton, other materials are blended into this underwear for longevity and stretch. $20 Shop Now

The brand also just recently released their spring travel collection featuring everything you'll need on your next vacation from swim trunks to golf gear or underwear to pants.

Shop the Brady Brand

