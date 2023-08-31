Your head might be spinning with back-to-school shopping guides and fall fashion inspo but, rest assured, the summer heat will shine on well into September. There's still plenty to look forward to before the season comes to a close — including Labor Day Weekend. To soak up every last drop of summer, we're using the holiday as an excuse to add some new suits to our swimwear collection.

Now is pretty much your last chance to shop for swimsuits before summer ends, so you might as well seize the opportunity to snatch up that daring string bikini or timeless one-piece before it's too late. We've found the cutest swimsuits for every style, size and price point to shop during the plethora of Labor Day sales.

The holiday weekend means that so many summer styles are on sale, so we've made sure to include plenty of swimsuit deals to shop for Labor Day in our roundup.

From a curve-hugging one-piece from SKIMS to a funky floral suit from Frankies Bikinis, here are the best swimsuits to shop for Labor Day Weekend. Below, check out our favorite styles starting at just $11.

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit Amazon La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit "The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer who is four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident." $125 $38-$83 Shop Now

Miyouj Halter String Bikini Amazon Miyouj Halter String Bikini You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun. $26 Shop Now

Vitamin A Swim Reese Reversible One Piece Vitamin A Swim Vitamin A Swim Reese Reversible One Piece Get two looks in one with this reversible one-piece suit with one cool blue side and one fiery red-orange side. $185 Shop Now

House of CB Cassis Ruched Bikini Top House of CB House of CB Cassis Ruched Bikini Top TikTok is obsessed with House of CB's waist-snatching dresses, and the brand's swimwear line offers the same flattering fit and romantic silhouettes. $59 Shop Top $59 Shop Bottoms

Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke Summersalt Summersalt The Ruched Sidestroke Feel pretty in pink when you slip into this smoothing one-shoulder suit with an asymmetrical open back. $95 $47 with code sale25 Shop Now

fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set Amazon fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors. $26 Shop Now

Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece Andie Swim Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage. $98 $69 Shop Now

CUUP The Plunge Swim CUUP CUUP The Plunge Swim Get serious support with minimal coverage in a plunging bikini available in sizes 30A-44H. $98 $40 Shop Top $78 $30 Shop Bottoms

SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece SKIMS SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece If you're looking for the ultimate '80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one-piece with adjustable straps. $88 Shop Now

OOKIOH Como Top and Monaco Bottoms OOKIOH OOKIOH Como Top and Monaco Bottoms This bikini from Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber-loved sustainable swim brand OOKIOH offers plenty of support with underwired cups and adjustable straps. Even more, this bathing suit provides good coverage for any body type and is perfect for a summertime swim. $65 Shop Top $60 Shop Bottoms

