Shop

Dive into Summer Savings with This Weekend's Best Swimsuits Sales: Aerie, Abercrombie and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Summer Swimsuit Sales
Getty

If you missed out on Prime Day deals, don’t panic. This weekend's sales are slashing prices on swimsuits, so you can snag beach-ready ‘fits without burning a hole in your wallet. Whether the second half of summer has a tropical getaway in store, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park on a summer Friday, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now. 

From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to swimwear deals from Abercrombie and Cuup, these summer sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody. 

Ahead, dive into all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Summersalt
Summersalt
Summersalt
Summersalt

Save 25% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Warehouse Sale Event. Just use code SALE25 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate.

25% OFF SUMMERSALT
WITH CODE SALE25
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
Abercrombie

Summer favorites are up to 30% off at Abercrombie, but you can also get an extra 20% off almost everything — including swimsuits and coverups.

20% OFF ABERCROMBIE
Aerie
Aerie
Aerie
Aerie

Every Aerie swimsuit is 50% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 

50% OFF AERIE
Madewell
Madewell
Madewell
Madewell

During Madewell's High Summer Event, you can get 25% off swimsuits and more summer essentials with code SUNDAZE.

25% OFF MADEWELL
WITH CODE SUNDAZE
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here and officially open to all cardholders. You can save big on items across all categories — including swimsuits from Versace, Moschino, Billabong and more.

UP TO 60% OFF NORDSTROM
CUUP
CUUP
CUUP
CUUP

Cuup is offering up to 70% off swimsuits. The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. 

UP TO 70% OFF CUUP
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day, swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.

UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON

If you're looking to refresh your swimsuit collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for all your summer plans below.

CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP
CUUP The Balconette Swim

Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.

$98$30
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.

$60$18
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.

$50$25
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move. 

$95$71
WITH CODE SALE25
The Ruffle Backflip
The Ruffle Backflip
Summersalt
The Ruffle Backflip

Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.

$125$100
WITH CODE SALE25
The Sidestroke
The Sidestroke
Summersalt
The Sidestroke

Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.

$95$71
WITH CODE SALE25
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top

Feel sexy and supported in an underwire bikini made with a thick, compressive waffle fabric.

$115$81
$90$63
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.

$180$108

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer, Starting at $18

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

Demi Moore's Favorite Swimwear Brand Is Having A Huge Sale Right Now

Dive into This Summer's 6 Hottest Swimwear Trends

15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon for Cute Coverage this Summer

15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon