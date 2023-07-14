Dive into Summer Savings with This Weekend's Best Swimsuits Sales: Aerie, Abercrombie and More
If you missed out on Prime Day deals, don’t panic. This weekend's sales are slashing prices on swimsuits, so you can snag beach-ready ‘fits without burning a hole in your wallet. Whether the second half of summer has a tropical getaway in store, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park on a summer Friday, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now.
From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to swimwear deals from Abercrombie and Cuup, these summer sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody.
Ahead, dive into all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.
Save 25% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Warehouse Sale Event. Just use code SALE25 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate.
Summer favorites are up to 30% off at Abercrombie, but you can also get an extra 20% off almost everything — including swimsuits and coverups.
If you're looking to refresh your swimsuit collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for all your summer plans below.
Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.
Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.
This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.
This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move.
Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.
Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.
Feel sexy and supported in an underwire bikini made with a thick, compressive waffle fabric.
This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.
