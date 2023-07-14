If you missed out on Prime Day deals, don’t panic. This weekend's sales are slashing prices on swimsuits, so you can snag beach-ready ‘fits without burning a hole in your wallet. Whether the second half of summer has a tropical getaway in store, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park on a summer Friday, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now.

From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to swimwear deals from Abercrombie and Cuup, these summer sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody.

Ahead, dive into all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Summersalt Summersalt Summersalt Save 25% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Warehouse Sale Event. Just use code SALE25 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate. 25% OFF SUMMERSALT WITH CODE SALE25 Shop Now

Abercrombie Abercrombie Abercrombie Summer favorites are up to 30% off at Abercrombie, but you can also get an extra 20% off almost everything — including swimsuits and coverups. 20% OFF ABERCROMBIE Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Aerie Every Aerie swimsuit is 50% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 50% OFF AERIE Shop Now

Madewell Madewell Madewell During Madewell's High Summer Event, you can get 25% off swimsuits and more summer essentials with code SUNDAZE. 25% OFF MADEWELL WITH CODE SUNDAZE Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here and officially open to all cardholders. You can save big on items across all categories — including swimsuits from Versace, Moschino, Billabong and more. UP TO 60% OFF NORDSTROM Shop Now

CUUP CUUP CUUP Cuup is offering up to 70% off swimsuits. The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. UP TO 70% OFF CUUP Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Ahead of Prime Day, swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15. UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON Shop Now

If you're looking to refresh your swimsuit collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for all your summer plans below.

The Sidestroke Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette. $95 $71 WITH CODE SALE25 Shop Now

