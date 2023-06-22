Shopping

Summersalt's Warehouse Sale Is Back Just in Time for Summer — Take 30% Off Celeb-Loved Swimwear

By Lauren Gruber
Summersalt Warehouse Sale
Summersalt

Summer has officially begun, so now is the time to ensure your swimwear go-to's are ready for anywhere the season takes you. Thankfully, you won't have to spend a lot to stock up. Right now, celeb-loved swim and apparel brand Summersalt is hosting its second-ever Warehouse Sale with steep discounts on best-selling one-pieces, bikinis, coverups and so much more.

Now through Thursday, July 6, you can save 30% off sitewide at Summersalt with the code SALE30. Summersalt's Warehouse Sale is the brand's biggest sale of the season and there are no exclusions!

Shop the Summersalt Sale

A handful of celebrities, including Gigi HadidJennifer GarnerPriyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham, love Summersalt's collection of functional, size-inclusive swimsuits. Available from sizes 0 to 24, Summersalt's swimwear is designed to have you looking great and feeling it, too. 

So what is the brand's secret to such a great fit? Summersalt created a database of over 1.5 million body measurements taken from over 10,000 women to ensure that their apparel fits real people, not just Instagram models. The brand also uses recycled materials in their apparel and packaging for a product that looks good on you and the planet.

Just in time for your next pool day or beach trip, you can save on fan-favorite Summersalt styles such as the famed Sidestroke and Perfect Wrap one-pieces. For soaking up the last days of swimsuit season in style, check out the best deals from the Summersalt Sale.

The Sidestroke
The Sidestroke
Summersalt
The Sidestroke

Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.

$95$67
WITH CODE SALE30
The Ruffle Backflip
The Ruffle Backflip
Summersalt
The Ruffle Backflip

Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.

$125$88
WITH CODE SALE30
The Plunge Bikini Top
The Plunge Bikini Top
Summersalt
The Plunge Bikini Top

At just $35, this red-hot plunge bikini top is a steal.

$50$35
WITH CODE SALE30
The Short Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt
The Short Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt
Summersalt
The Short Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt

Pair your plunge top with a mini colorblocked wrap skirt made to take you from the beach to brunch in a pinch.

$65$46
WITH CODE SALE30
The Cinched One-Piece
The Cinched One-Piece
Summersalt
The Cinched One-Piece

Accentuate your chest with a cinched one-piece that adjusts for more or less coverage.

$95$67
WITH CODE SALE30
The Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top
The Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top
Summersalt
The Ruched Sidestroke Bikini Top

The fan-favorite Sidestroke style also comes in an equally flattering bikini.

$65$46
WITH CODE SALE30
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom
Sidestroke
The Ruched High Leg High Rise Bottom

Don't forget the matching bottoms, featuring full back coverage and a trendy high waist.

$60$42
WITH CODE SALE30
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move. 

$95$67
WITH CODE SALE30
The Long Torso Sidestroke
The Long Torso Sidestroke
Summersalt
The Long Torso Sidestroke

We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit made with tall women in mind. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. 

$95 $67
WITH CODE SALE30
The Ruffle Oasis
The Ruffle Oasis
Summersalt
The Ruffle Oasis

Ruffled shoulders and a polka dot print add a playful twist to this classic maillot swimsuit.

$95$67
$67

