Ashley Graham is a trailblazer—a legend in her right; recognized for providing representation for non-sample-size women in both the fashion and modeling realm.

Graham's message is clear: She strives to promote body positivity and self-acceptance with her 18 million Instagram followers. Candid with her struggles, she details everything from motherhood to work-life balance and, most importantly, how she carefully curates a wardrobe that makes her look and feel her best.

When it comes to her style, it's simple. "Things that make me happy—that's what I like to wear because that's just gonna set my mood for the day," said Graham. To achieve her happy mindset daily, Graham uses Affirm, a buy-now, pay-later program. Additionally, she taps resale sites such as The RealReal and ReBag for a sustainable and affordable way to build her wardrobe.

"Since the babies and pandemic, it's whatever is chic and comfortable," said Graham about her style evolution. "I'm investing in timeless, colorful pieces right now: something that is wearable beyond trend and something that I can mix and match with different pieces in my closet."

Her suggestion? Invest in a high-low wardrobe—a mix of investment staples that stand the test of time and add affordable, "trendier" items. It's the best of both worlds—even more so since welcoming twins Malachi and Roman back in February.

To fully embrace her new mom-of-three lifestyle, she gravitates toward well-tailored dresses to feel confident. Other everyday essentials include linen pants and structured blazers. Her throw-and-go wardrobe aims to maximize her wardrobe and minimize the time spent on styling. Still, finding size-inclusive options isn't as streamlined of a process as she'd like it to be.

"There's still just so much work to do when it comes to accepting who we are and pushing out the noise," she explains. Nonetheless, she does believe "fashion is changing," and it's made strides over the last five years, but it's not "where it [needs to be in terms of] accessibility with sizing."

That is why she's once more advocating for representation—only this time in your wardrobes. No matter your size or aesthetic, Graham is explaining how you can look as good as you feel. The solution? Maximize your closets with the help of these 10 everyday essentials from retailers such as Target and Walmart. Oh, and the best part? They start at just $25.

Gucci Mini Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag Farfetch Gucci Mini Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag "If you have that high end classic bag — and all you need is one — and you make it so that it's a staple piece for your wardrobe, it just elevates your look," said Graham. If you're ready to take the plunge and invest in a luxury purse, the Gucci Jackie is a chic option that never goes out of style. $2,400 Buy Now

Coach Restored Soft Tabby Hobo Coach Coach Restored Soft Tabby Hobo Graham loves buying re-used pieces both for the sustainability factor and the price. This Coach purse has the same elegant effect as the Gucci Jackie at a much lower price point. $375 Buy Now

Knix LuxeLift Pullover Bra Knix Knix LuxeLift Pullover Bra One of Graham's most recent fashion collab is with intimate apparel brand Knix, beloved for their inclusive size range up to 4X+. She loves pairing their seamless, wire-free bras under her button downs. $50 Buy Now

