After a summer as hot as this year's, we are more than ready for fall. And with today being the official first day of the season, we're hunting down all the new fall clothing collections! Having a solid base of fall-clothing staples is a must when building up your layering-equipped wardrobe. One stylish fall collection we have our eyes on is Free People's Autumn Era Collection. The cult-favorite brand is one of our go-to's for women's boho clothing and just released an effortless collection of cardigans, vests, platform boots and more.

Shop the Fall Collection

Leave it to Free People to design amazing prints & patterned pieces for fall that can be layered, all while keeping you stylish and comfortable. We can all agree that we don’t like committing to just one boring type of fall look, and Free People found a solution for that with their Autumn Era Collection that combines staples like the Shetland Recycled Blend Fringe Scarf, jackets, dusters, skorts, the Hudson Vest, and essentially any necessary clothing items you need in your wardrobe to handle the cold-then-hot temperature of fall season we experience yearly.

With Free People's fall collection, patterns and colors is the name of this year's game, and we are here for it. Our suggestion for a bit of color? FP's Fuji Thermal in the fiery red color. The Finely Maxi Cardi is our favorite outerwear item for layering. With sizes ranging from XS to XL and three colors to choose from, you can show off your unique style even when you are just heading to the grocery store.

Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Free People Autumn Era Collection to wear all season long.

Hudson Vest Free People Hudson Vest This cropped, relaxed fit vest offers the coolest touch to any fall style featuring a classic quilted design with tie closure at bottom for a wrap-front look. $98 Buy Now

Fuji Thermal Top Free People Fuji Thermal Top This long-sleeve thermal top features a rounded bottom hem, thumbhole details and a fitted style with a cute off-the-shoulder finish. $68 Buy Now

Finely Maxi Cardi Free People Finely Maxi Cardi Cozy up in this cool cardigan design featuring a longline, ribbed, and drapey fit with exaggerated collar for added shape. $198 Buy Now

Plaid Jules Pants Free People Free People Plaid Jules Pants Free People These flared-fit plaid pants are featured in 8 different colors and boast a high-rise style with a wider-leg silhouette. $78 Buy Now

FP One Wyatt Sweater Free People FP One Wyatt Sweater This relaxed-fit cardigan provides a timeless texture to any fall look and features a fuzzy fabrication designed to add a touch of comfort. $148 Buy Now

