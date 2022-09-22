Shop Our Favorite Styles from Free People’s Autumn Era Collection — An Instant Go-To for Fall Layering
After a summer as hot as this year's, we are more than ready for fall. And with today being the official first day of the season, we're hunting down all the new fall clothing collections! Having a solid base of fall-clothing staples is a must when building up your layering-equipped wardrobe. One stylish fall collection we have our eyes on is Free People's Autumn Era Collection. The cult-favorite brand is one of our go-to's for women's boho clothing and just released an effortless collection of cardigans, vests, platform boots and more.
Leave it to Free People to design amazing prints & patterned pieces for fall that can be layered, all while keeping you stylish and comfortable. We can all agree that we don’t like committing to just one boring type of fall look, and Free People found a solution for that with their Autumn Era Collection that combines staples like the Shetland Recycled Blend Fringe Scarf, jackets, dusters, skorts, the Hudson Vest, and essentially any necessary clothing items you need in your wardrobe to handle the cold-then-hot temperature of fall season we experience yearly.
With Free People's fall collection, patterns and colors is the name of this year's game, and we are here for it. Our suggestion for a bit of color? FP's Fuji Thermal in the fiery red color. The Finely Maxi Cardi is our favorite outerwear item for layering. With sizes ranging from XS to XL and three colors to choose from, you can show off your unique style even when you are just heading to the grocery store.
Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Free People Autumn Era Collection to wear all season long.
An effortless and lightweight waffle-knit jacket with an extra slouchy, lived-in , and oversized look, available in 8 different colors.
This perfectly puffed silhouette, with a cropped but oversized fit makes this puffer effortlessly cool.
These perfect corduroys feature a flares silhouette and have a super high-rise fit, available in 8 different colors.
This cropped, relaxed fit vest offers the coolest touch to any fall style featuring a classic quilted design with tie closure at bottom for a wrap-front look.
This long-sleeve thermal top features a rounded bottom hem, thumbhole details and a fitted style with a cute off-the-shoulder finish.
This cozy, sustainably knit scarf is in a chunky featured style and recycled blend fabric.
Cozy up in this cool cardigan design featuring a longline, ribbed, and drapey fit with exaggerated collar for added shape.
These flared-fit plaid pants are featured in 8 different colors and boast a high-rise style with a wider-leg silhouette.
This relaxed-fit cardigan provides a timeless texture to any fall look and features a fuzzy fabrication designed to add a touch of comfort.
This beanie is the perfect cool weather accessory, featuring a ribbed and waffle knit pattern and soft, stretchy fabric.
RELATED CONTENT:
22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home
Where to Find Birkenstock Boston Clogs — TikTok's Must-Have Fall Shoe
Why Rent The Runway Is the Best Wardrobe Rental Service for Fall
The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall
14 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear
9 Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion
The 36 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More