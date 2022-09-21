With all of the new fall trends coming out, from pointed-toe boots and Birkenstocks to card igans and oversized bags, it can be hard to determine what's actually worth investing in and what's just a passing fashion phase. Luckily, there's a solution. Enter Rent The Runway, a luxury clothing rental service that lets you choose from hundreds of new items so you can wear all the latest styles at a fraction of the cost.

Hoping to cut down on my fall fashion spending and experiment with some new trends, I tried Rent The Runway's most popular eight-item plan over the last month. To help you decide if Rent The Runway might be a good option for you, I'm giving you a run down on how the service works, all the pros and cons of the designer rental service, and the real pieces I ended up trying.

Rent The Runway 8-Items/Month Membership Rent The Runway Rent The Runway 8-Items/Month Membership Refresh your wardrobe with two shipments of four items each month. You can rent items up to $3,000 and get 30% off this most-loved membership for the first two months. $144 $99 FOR TWO MONTHS Try Now

With a membership plan, you pay a monthly flat rate and gain access to a rotating selection of designer pieces. Each plan allows you to rent out four pieces at a time, with the most basic plan allowing for one shipment a month at $94 and the most premium plan allowing for four shipments a month, or 16 pieces total, at $235. I tried the eight-item plan priced at $144/month, which allows you to wear over $4,000 in designer pieces a month for less than $18 an item.

Once you decide on a plan, you'll have access to RTR's rotating selection of designer pieces from tried-and-true brands such as Ralph Lauren and Kate Spade to up-and-comers including Miaou, Staud, and Bronx and Banco.

Simply select your pieces, ship to your desired address, and you'll receive your freshly dry-cleaned styles by 10 p.m. on the first day of your rental period. When you're ready to swap, you can choose to ship your previous pieces by dropping them off at UPS with the included prepaid label, take them to an RTR drop-off location, return them to an RTR store, or schedule a pick-up via RTR courier (available in select major cities).

For more information, you can read the FAQs on RTR's website here.

What I Liked About Rent The Runway

Personally, my favorite thing about RTR is the convenience factor. The shipping is really quick, and I was able to swap my rentals via courier so I didn't even have to leave the house to return my pieces. As a Gen Zer with an aversion to snail mail, it was nice not to have to deal with shipping the pieces back myself or wait in line at UPS.

I also loved that fellow members can review the site's selection of clothing. This helped me get a better idea of how a piece might fit me, as well as if it was worth it to rent. Many reviewers gave their sizing stats, so that was useful when selecting what size to order.

What I Didn't Like About Rent The Runway

As nice as the wide selection of brands is, it makes choosing a size incredibly difficult. Since every brand seems to make up its own sizing these days, it was difficult to determine what would actually work for me without being able to try on multiple sizes. As a result, I ended up stuck with a few pieces that did not fit and therefore were not worn until my next swap.

I also wished that RTR had shoes! For special events where I only need a pair of designer heels for one night, it would be nice if RTR rented out a selection of luxury footwear as well.

What I Tried

Bronx and Banco Maria Velvet Crop Top Rent The Runway Bronx and Banco Maria Velvet Crop Top I was a bit wary of trying a top with built-in cups, but this piece from Bronx and Banco left me pleasantly surprised. I love the dramatic sleeves and velvet for fall, and it provides a great amount of chest support. $390 $0 WITH MEMBERSHIP Try Now

L.K. Bennett Elani Trousers Rent The Runway L.K. Bennett Elani Trousers These are my ideal pair of trousers: loose in the leg, fitted in the waist, and true to size. I love the classic pinstripe pattern, and can't wait to wear these with sneakers and loafers. $255 $0 WITH MEMBERSHIP Try Now

Bardot Polly Faux Leather Pants Rent The Runway Bardot Polly Faux Leather Pants Sadly, these pants were not it for me. Per the reviews, I ordered a size up but still found them to be quite unflattering even though I love the cut and color. If you're going to order these pants, definitely go up two sizes for a proper fit. $99 $0 WITH MEMBERSHIP Try Now

Marchesa Notte Red Tiered Midi Dress Rent The Runway Marchesa Notte Red Tiered Midi Dress I've always wanted to try a Marchesa dress, and I absolutely loved this piece. Romantic and flirty, the color popped against my late summer tan and the adjustable straps and smocked back made for a supportive fit. $325 $0 WITH MEMBERSHIP Try Now

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Rent The Runway Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Levi's is one of the most popular denim brands out there, but I've had mixed experiences with Levi's jeans and this pair was unfortunately another miss. As someone with wider hips and a smaller waist, these jeans suffocated my thighs and butt while still gaping at the waist. The denim is very high quality though, and would be great for a straighter body type. $108 $0 WITH MEMBERSHIP Try Now

Louna Green Tie Back Tank Rent The Runway Louna Green Tie Back Tank The color of this top was stunning and I love the strappy lace-up back detail. However, I wish I had sized down as the shoulder straps were not adjustable and I didn't get a lot of support. $78 $0 WITH MEMBERSHIP Try Now

