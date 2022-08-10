Shopping

Oversized Purses Are Fall’s New ‘It’ Accessory: 10 Ways To Welcome the Macro Bag Renaissance

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oversized Purse Fall Trend
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Over the last few years, micro bags have been infiltrating runways and landing on our Instagram feed, from the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini craze to Lizzo's ridiculously tiny Valentino purse moment on the red carpet. While the mini bags may be adorable, they're also incredibly impractical—you can barely fit a coin in some of them, let alone a phone or a laptop. So we have to admit: we breathed a huge sigh of relief when we heard that oversized purses were making their way back in style. 

When we talk about oversized bags, the first thing that comes to mind is early 2000s style icons, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The duo is famous for its glamorously undone aesthetic—have you seen the state of Mary-Kate's Birkin? Instead of the dainty, somewhat fussy look of mini bags, macro purses epitomize the Olsen twins' effortless style. They are made for the jet setter, the working woman, someone who might need to change outfits at a moment's notice or jot down their next story idea in a real notebook.  

Everyone from Bella Hadid to Zoë Kravitz is making the return to macro bags, and we're here for it. To help you get the look, we've gathered some of the most sought-after totes you can use as a weekender, work bag, and everyday catch-all. From a luxe Loewe investment piece to a pre-loved Chanel classic to genuine leather options for under $150, our list has something for everyone to shop for the oversized bag trend.

Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag
Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag
Madewell
Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag

For a more affordable genuine leather option, Madewell's hobo bag is a great way to get in on the trend.

$168
Chanel Pre-Loved Chanel Large Shopping Tote
Chanel Pre-Loved Chanel Large Shopping Tote
Amazon
Chanel Pre-Loved Chanel Large Shopping Tote

This Chanel caviar leather shopping tote is a classic. 

$5,150
Proenza Schouler Large Ruched Leather Tote
Proenza Schouler Large Ruched Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Proenza Schouler Large Ruched Leather Tote

Add a pop of color to your fall 'fits with this winged Italian tote in a deep red bag shade.

$995
Karl Lagerfeld Logo-Print Tote Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Logo-Print Tote Bag
Farfetch
Karl Lagerfeld Logo-Print Tote Bag

This casual canvas tote is a great choice for weekends, and has internal pockets for added convenience.

$95
Loewe Large Flamenco Leather Clutch
Loewe Large Flamenco Leather Clutch
Nordstrom
Loewe Large Flamenco Leather Clutch

We love the autumnal hunter green hue and slouchy look of Loewe's Flamenco purse.

$2,950
Coach Outlet Alana Tote
Coach Outlet Alana Tote
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet Alana Tote

Made of genuine pebble leather, Coach's Alana bag comes in five colors: brown, black, red, chambray, and this adorable aqua.

$450$180
Kurt Geiger Extra Extra Large Kensington Leather Shoulder Bag
Kurt Geiger London Extra Extra Large Kensington Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Kurt Geiger Extra Extra Large Kensington Leather Shoulder Bag

For a unique choice that isn't too busy, this Kurt Geiger bag features a creepy-cool eagle head embellishment. 

$345
ASOS Design Khaki Suede Slouchy Tote
ASOS Design Khaki Suede Slouchy Tote
ASOS
ASOS Design Khaki Suede Slouchy Tote

Get the Mary Kate look for less with this slouchy faux-suede tote.

$58
Proenza Schouler White Label Extra Large Tote Bag
Proenza Schouler White Label Extra Large Tote Bag
Farfetch
Proenza Schouler White Label Extra Large Tote Bag

The black, white, and tan color scheme of this tote is perfect for fall.

$595
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote
Nordstrom Rack
Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote

The Rebecca Minkoff Leather Chain Tote is simple and chic, with plenty of room for all your essentials.

$298$112

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now

Coach Outlet Sale: Save up to 90% off Handbags, Backpacks and More

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 30% Off Backpacks and Bags

Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 50% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and More

The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway

Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves Senreve Handbags and They’re Up to 65% Off