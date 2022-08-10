Over the last few years, micro bags have been infiltrating runways and landing on our Instagram feed, from the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini craze to Lizzo's ridiculously tiny Valentino purse moment on the red carpet. While the mini bags may be adorable, they're also incredibly impractical—you can barely fit a coin in some of them, let alone a phone or a laptop. So we have to admit: we breathed a huge sigh of relief when we heard that oversized purses were making their way back in style.

When we talk about oversized bags, the first thing that comes to mind is early 2000s style icons, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The duo is famous for its glamorously undone aesthetic—have you seen the state of Mary-Kate's Birkin? Instead of the dainty, somewhat fussy look of mini bags, macro purses epitomize the Olsen twins' effortless style. They are made for the jet setter, the working woman, someone who might need to change outfits at a moment's notice or jot down their next story idea in a real notebook.

Everyone from Bella Hadid to Zoë Kravitz is making the return to macro bags, and we're here for it. To help you get the look, we've gathered some of the most sought-after totes you can use as a weekender, work bag, and everyday catch-all. From a luxe Loewe investment piece to a pre-loved Chanel classic to genuine leather options for under $150, our list has something for everyone to shop for the oversized bag trend.

