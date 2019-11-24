Lizzo Carries the Tiniest Purse at 2019 American Music Awards

Lizzo is shining at the 2019 American Music Awards!

The "Truth Hurts" singer wowed in a creamsicle orange tiered one-shoulder dress on the red carpet ahead of the fan-voted awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lizzo styled the statement Valentino number with coordinating eyeshadow, high ponytail, bedazzled nails and a tiny, miniscule purse. The performer is nominated for three awards at the AMAs, including New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B and Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B for "Juice."

"@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my f**ks to give. Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas 🍑💦," Lizzo hilariously wrote on Instagram of her tiny bag at the awards show. "Squad✨ @marko_monroe @iwantalexx @theshelbyswain @erierilady @maisonvalentino @lorraineschwartz @stuartweitzman."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lizzo, who is the most nominated artist at the upcoming 2020 GRAMMY Awards, will take the stage tonight. Artist of the Decade honoree Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett and the Jonas Brothers will also perform.

It's been a big year for Lizzo, who also has a collaboration in the works with Justin Timberlake. JT promised ET the song is fire. "It's flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it," he teased last month.

See all red carpet arrivals at the 2019 AMAs in the gallery below.

