Lizzo Reacts to Being the GRAMMYs Most Nominated Artist of the Year

Lizzo has officially arrived. The 31-year-old rapper and singer has already racked up plenty of accolades this year -- and she just became the most-nominated artist at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced nominations for the 62nd annual GRAMMYs, with Lizzo collecting an impressive eight nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. (That she and Billie Eilish both completed the so-called GRAMMYS Grand Slam is historic in its own right.)

Soon after the nominations were announced, Lizzo took to social media to celebrate the recognition. "THANK YOU," she tweeted. "THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT. WE ARE ALL WINNERS"

"I LOVE YOU," Lizzo added. "LETS HAVE A WONDERFUL BLESSED DAY"

The GRAMMY nominations come hot off the heels of two big wins at Sunday's BET Soul Train Music Awards, including for Album/Mixtape of the Year. Next up is the American Music Awards -- on Sunday, Nov. 24 -- where Lizzo is nominated for three awards, including New Artist of the Year. Throughout it all, Lizzo is just trying to bring her brand of musical "therapy" to the people.

"I want to feel good," she recently opened up to ET. "When I was younger, I had a friend who was always helping me out with self-care. He would be like, 'You got to take some time to meditate, you got to eat bagels with cream cheese and you got to chill,' and I was like, 'You are so good at this! You are so good at being happy.' And he was like, 'I am only good at being happy because I was so sad.' It’s the same with me. I need this music to be my therapy because I have been solo and I refuse to live life like that anymore."

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Alicia Keys will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

